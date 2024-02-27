Who Was Eddie Driscoll? Everything About Sex and The City Star As He Passes Away At 60 After Cancer Battle

Eddie Driscoll, renowned for his roles in Sex And The City and Mad Men, has passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 60 following a courageous battle with cancer Fellow actor Jimmy Palumbo confirmed the news, stating that Eddie succumbed to a pulmonary embolism after bravely confronting stomach cancer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor died on December 15, aged 60. In 2016, Driscoll recurred as East Coast leader Randall Croft in the TNT sci-fi series The Last Ship, and he portrayed the loan shark Angelo Gyp DeCarlo in a West Coast touring company of Jersey Boys. Let's take a minute and explore his career trajectory and some of his notable work on screens.

Who was Eddie Driscoll?

In 2016, Driscoll played the recurring role of East Coast leader Randall Croft in the TNT sci-fi series The Last Ship, and he portrayed the loan shark Angelo "Gyp" DeCarlo in a West Coast touring company of Jersey Boys.

Driscoll appeared in various television shows such as Days of Our Lives, Tracey Takes On..., The King of Queens, Cold Case, Heroes, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, Medium, and Desperate Housewives. He also had roles in films like Lansky (1999), Boat Trip (2002), Pavement (2002), Cellular (2004), and Blast (2004).

Advertisement

Born on September 26, 1963, in New York, Edward Driscoll graduated from Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope, New Jersey, in 1981. He pursued acting at the University of Miami and completed an apprenticeship program at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in North Palm Beach, Florida, learning from Charles Nelson Reilly, Carol Burnett, Dom DeLuise, and Reynolds himself.

Driscoll appeared in films like Physical Evidence and Breaking In (both in 1989) alongside Burt Reynolds. He also appeared on Reynolds' TV shows B.L. Stryker in 1990 and Evening Shade in 1990, 1991, and 1993.

Advertisement

For over 20 years, Driscoll served as a host at the now-closed Dimples in Burbank and later at the Fox Fire Room in Valley Village. A celebration of his life occurred at the Fox Fire in January.

Driscoll hosted at the now-closed Dimples in Burbank for over 20 years and also hosted at the Fox Fire Room, another karaoke bar, in Valley Village. A celebration of his life occurred at the Fox Fire in January. He is survived by his brother, Danny.