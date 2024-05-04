Sofia Vergara is an actress and TV personality. She rose to prominence after her exceptional role in Modern Family. Vergara is often in the news for her luxurious lifestyle and her relationships. While the ever-charming and funny Sofia Vergara is making news this time for her relationship with Joe Manganiello, The two were together for nearly a decade, but due to some unforeseen situations last year, the couple decided to part ways. Since her split, the actress has been open about why her relationship ended. Speaking of the reason behind their split, in a recent interview with People, Sofia Vergara opened up about feeling empowered after sharing the reason behind their split with the media.

Sofía Vergara is known for her transparency. As she embarks on a new chapter after her divorce from Joe Manganiello, the Modern Family alum wonders if she felt strong. She revealed that their marriage ended because he wanted to have a child together and she did not.

In an interview with People, Sofía Vergara revealed, "Yes, there are certain things in life that seem like good ideas, but they aren't. I was already a mother. I understand what it is to be a good mother or to strive to be the best mother possible, which requires a lot of effort and work." The actress is already a mother to Manolo, who is 32 years old. The 51-year-old actress revealed she didn't want to start her motherhood experience again.

She then spoke about other methods of having a child and appreciated science for making it possible to have kids at an older age. She then added that she respects anyone who wants to be 50, but that’s not for her. She said, “I didn't think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I'm not going to be able to give 100 percent."

Sofia Vergara revealed why she and Joe Manganiello filed for divorce

Sofia Vergara's recent comments about her marriage come after nearly four months of revealing why she and Joe Manganiello got divorced. In an interview with Spanish daily El País in January, she revealed the reason behind her marriage ending.

She said, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom." Meanwhile, The Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara announced their split last summer after nearly eight years of marriage, and their divorce was formalized earlier this year.

