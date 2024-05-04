Sharon Osbourne Reavels What Is The Worst Thing To Happen To Kids; See Here

Sharon Osbourne, along with her children Jack and Kelly Osbourne, recently shared their views on the impact of technology on children in an interview with PEOPLE about The Osbournes Podcast. Sharon expressed her strong disapproval of young children being heavily reliant on technology, particularly iPads and iPhones.

According to Sharon, exposing children to devices like iPads and iPhones at a young age is concerning. She believes that allowing children to have their own accounts on social media platforms and share content online is insanity. Her sentiment is echoed by Jack, who agrees that such early exposure to technology can have negative consequences.

Sharon's concerns highlight the potential risks associated with children's unrestricted access to digital devices and social media platforms. She emphasizes the need for parents to be vigilant and mindful of the content their children consume and share online, advocating for more responsible use of technology among younger generations.

ALSO READ: 'A Family Affair': Jessica Biel Shares Snaps Of Sons Supporting Dad Justin Timberlake On Tour Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sharon Osbourne leaves door open for Family TV Show with Grandkids: Never say never

Sharon Osbourne remains open to the idea of collaborating with her children and grandchildren on another television show, but she's not actively pursuing it. While she doesn't completely dismiss the idea, she emphasizes that it's not something she spends much time thinking about.

When asked about the possibility of a family-wide TV show involving her grandkids, Sharon maintains a casual attitude, stating that she doesn't dwell on it. However, she leaves the door open by saying, "You should never say never." She adds a touch of humor by joking that her family better act fast if they want to make it happen before she's no longer around.

Advertisement

This perspective reflects Sharon's relaxed approach to the idea of returning to reality television. While she's not opposed to the idea, it's not a priority for her at the moment.

Sharon Osbourne's heartwarming Family moment: Grandma poses with all 5 grandkids

Sharon Osbourne's family is a significant part of her life, with three children and five grandchildren. She shares Aimée, Kelly, and Jack with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, and together they form a close-knit clan. As a grandmother, Sharon is deeply involved in the lives of her grandchildren, including Kelly's son Sidney and Jack's daughters Maple Artemis, Minnie Theodora, Andy Rose, and Pearl.

In a heartfelt Instagram post from September, Sharon shared a touching moment with all five of her grandkids. The photo captured her surrounded by the little ones, holding grandson Sidney and granddaughter Maple while being surrounded by Minnie, Andy, and Pearl. In the caption, she expressed her overflowing joy and love, writing, "My Cup Runneth Over," a testament to the abundance of love she feels for her grandchildren.

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Olivia Rodrigo Wins Pop Album Of The Year For GUTS