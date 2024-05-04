Woman's Tattoo Fail: Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics With Glaring Typo Goes Viral

Grace Flemming found profound meaning in the bridge of Olivia Rodrigo's song Hope ur ok from the moment she first heard it. The lyrics, "address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings," resonated deeply with her, symbolizing her admiration for the pop singer and representing personal significance. After three years of contemplating, Flemming decided to immortalize these words through a tattoo.

In April 2024, at the age of 20, Flemming took the plunge and scheduled an appointment to bring her vision to life. The tattoo, located on her left arm just above her wrist, features the quote in Rodrigo's own handwriting, adding an intimate touch to the piece. Additionally, Flemming incorporated butterflies into the design, further connecting to the imagery evoked by the song's lyrics.

For Flemming, this tattoo serves as a permanent reminder of the emotional impact that Rodrigo's music has had on her life. It represents not only her admiration for the artist but also encapsulates the deeper meaning and personal connection she finds in the song's lyrics. As she wears this tattoo proudly, Flemming carries with her a piece of art that speaks to her soul and holds a special place in her heart.

Fan gets meaningful tattoo inspired by Olivia Rodrigo's song

After completing her hour-long tattoo appointment, Grace Flemming excitedly returned home and immediately snapped a picture of her new ink to share with her boyfriend. Anticipating his enthusiastic response, she eagerly awaited his reaction. However, when her boyfriend replied with a curious question, "Did you take out the fly?" Flemming was initially taken aback, assuming he was making a playful remark.

It wasn't until she glanced at herself in the mirror that she realized what he meant. To her disbelief, she noticed that the word "butterfly" in her tattoo was missing the crucial letter f, rendering it as Butterly. Shocked and perplexed by the oversight, Flemming couldn't believe that she hadn't noticed the error during the entire tattooing process.

The unexpected mistake left Flemming feeling a mix of emotions, from surprise to disbelief. Despite having four other tattoos, this experience highlighted the unpredictability of the tattooing process and the importance of careful attention to detail. Now facing the prospect of a tattoo correction, Flemming reflects on the humorous mishap with a sense of amusement, knowing that it will undoubtedly become a memorable story to share in the future.

Fan's tattoo mishap leaves her missing more than just the fly

Reflecting on the moment, Grace Flemming couldn't help but find the situation hilariously amusing. Despite the initial shock of discovering the error in her tattoo, she found herself laughing at the unexpected turn of events. Eager to share the amusing story with her friends and family, she showed them the tattoo and waited for their reactions. Their laughter and smiles in response were, to Flemming, priceless moments that added a lighthearted touch to the situation.

Deciding to extend the humor beyond her inner circle, Flemming took to TikTok to share the mishap, never expecting the video to gain traction. To her surprise, the video quickly went viral, accumulating over 800,000 views. While Flemming didn't anticipate the widespread attention, she hoped that Olivia Rodrigo, the inspiration behind the tattoo, might come across the clip.

Flemming's admiration for Rodrigo dates back to 2015 when she starred in an American Girl doll movie named Grace, a character Flemming deeply connected with. Since then, she has followed Rodrigo's journey and found her to be an inspiration. With her viral TikTok video, Flemming hopes to share a moment of laughter with Rodrigo and offer a light-hearted twist to her admiration for the singer.

Fan's tattoo mishap becomes viral TikTok sensation, hopes Olivia Rodrigo sees it

With plans to attend Olivia Rodrigo's concert in July, Grace Flemming anticipates the opportunity to showcase her tattoo to the pop singer. Considering the humorous mishap with the missing fly in the word butterfly, Flemming is unsure about the fate of her tattoo moving forward. Despite the error, she finds amusement in the situation and entertains the idea of keeping the tattoo as a reminder of the funny story it represents.

Reflecting on the experience, Flemming shares a valuable lesson learned: the importance of double-checking tattoo stencils to avoid unexpected surprises. As she embraces the lighthearted nature of the mishap, Flemming recognizes that the mishap has added an unexpected twist to her tattoo journey, turning it into a memorable tale to share with others.

