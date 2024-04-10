General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's Secret Tryst with Drew Unravel?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Wednesday, April 10, Nina Corinthos grapples with the aftermath of her passionate liaison with Drew Cain. Despite her desire to mend her relationship with her estranged husband, Sonny Corinthos, Nina faces the daunting task of concealing her indiscretion with Drew.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlight

As Nina implores Drew to keep their encounter under wraps, Drew hints at leveraging their liaison to secure his own interests. The prospect of Nina's secret affair coming to light looms large, potentially jeopardizing her reconciliation with Sonny and further complicating her already tumultuous romantic entanglements.

Elsewhere, Carly Spencer continues her caretaking duties for John "Jagger" Cates, who reveals a softer side that intrigues Carly. Their burgeoning connection hints at newfound depths to their relationship.

Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis engages in a candid conversation with Blaze (Allison Rogers) regarding Natalia Ramirez's desire for privacy regarding her daughter's personal life. Kristina confronts the complexities of identity and acceptance, prompting introspection into her own views on sexuality.

In a separate storyline, Curtis Ashford achieves a significant milestone in his recovery journey, eliciting joy from his partner, Portia Robinson. However, amidst the triumphs, tensions simmer as Jason confronts Sonny about his erratic behavior and medication regimen. Jason's concerns intensify as he suspects foul play involving Valentin Cassadine, raising alarms about Sonny's mental well-being.

As Ava Jerome seizes an opportunity to delve into Sonny's affairs, aligning herself with Valentin's clandestine machinations, General Hospital teeters on the brink of explosive revelations and unforeseen consequences. With the stage set for a cascade of drama, viewers are poised for a riveting episode that promises to deliver twists and turns aplenty.

