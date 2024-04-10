General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's Secret Tryst with Drew Unravel?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode, 10 April 2024: Nina's clandestine affair with Drew threatens to upend her efforts to reconcile with Sonny, while Jason observes concerning signs in Sonny's behavior.

By Suhasini Oswal
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  11:55 AM IST |  4.4K
General Hospital Spoilers
General Hospital Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Wednesday, April 10, Nina Corinthos grapples with the aftermath of her passionate liaison with Drew Cain. Despite her desire to mend her relationship with her estranged husband, Sonny Corinthos, Nina faces the daunting task of concealing her indiscretion with Drew.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

General Hospital Spoilers Highlight

As Nina implores Drew to keep their encounter under wraps, Drew hints at leveraging their liaison to secure his own interests. The prospect of Nina's secret affair coming to light looms large, potentially jeopardizing her reconciliation with Sonny and further complicating her already tumultuous romantic entanglements.

Related Stories

ACM Awards 2024: Check Out Complete List Of Nominations; From Luke Combs To Morgan Wallen
entertainment
ACM Awards 2024: Check Out Complete List Of Nominations; From Luke Combs To Morgan Wallen
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Moment as Daughter Matilda Discovers Mirror
entertainment
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Moment as Daughter Matilda Discovers Mirror

Elsewhere, Carly Spencer continues her caretaking duties for John "Jagger" Cates, who reveals a softer side that intrigues Carly. Their burgeoning connection hints at newfound depths to their relationship.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events


Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis engages in a candid conversation with Blaze (Allison Rogers) regarding Natalia Ramirez's desire for privacy regarding her daughter's personal life. Kristina confronts the complexities of identity and acceptance, prompting introspection into her own views on sexuality.

In a separate storyline, Curtis Ashford achieves a significant milestone in his recovery journey, eliciting joy from his partner, Portia Robinson. However, amidst the triumphs, tensions simmer as Jason confronts Sonny about his erratic behavior and medication regimen. Jason's concerns intensify as he suspects foul play involving Valentin Cassadine, raising alarms about Sonny's mental well-being.

As Ava Jerome seizes an opportunity to delve into Sonny's affairs, aligning herself with Valentin's clandestine machinations, General Hospital teeters on the brink of explosive revelations and unforeseen consequences. With the stage set for a cascade of drama, viewers are poised for a riveting episode that promises to deliver twists and turns aplenty.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles