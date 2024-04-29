Who Is Gerard Depardieu? All About French Actor As He Is Taken Into Police Custody For Questioning Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

The acclaimed French actor, Gerard Depardieu has been detained recently by the French police after two women had accused him of sexual assault.

The allegations go back to the year 2014, and one made just a few years ago in 2021. Let's learn a bit about the 75-year-old actor who was recently held for questioning.

Who is Gerard Depardieu?

Gérard Xavier Marcel Depardieu, born on December 27, 1948, is a renowned French actor with a staggering 250 movie credits to his name. Throughout his extensive career, he has collaborated with over 150 film directors and holds the title of the second highest-grossing actor in French cinema history.

Over the past few years, he has also been involved in various TV shows. Not only that, but he has also contributed to the creation of at least 16 records and 18 stage plays. On top of that, he has successfully published 9 books.

His first role in the movie that gained him much popularity was when he played the character of Jean-Claude in Bertrand Blier's comedy Les Valseuses, which was released in 1974.

On May 18, 1998, the actor was involved in a motorcycle accident while en route to the set of Asterix and Obelix vs. Caesar. The incident occurred due to the actor's high blood alcohol level at the time. Consequently, he was prescribed approximately forty days of rest and recuperation, forcing him to take a hiatus from filming.

Sexual assault allegation

The legendary actor, Gerard Depardieu has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

As per a police source’s statement, in a recent report by NDTV World, the actor had assaulted one of the accusers, a set designer, on the set of the movie The Green Shutters, in the year 2021, while the other lady had mentioned it to have happened in 2014.

Following this, Depardieu was detained by the French police on April 29 for questioning, an insider close to the case revealed.

As per the statement by the set designer, given to investigative website Mediapart, she was grabbed by her "waist and stomach, moving up to (her) breasts," by the Babylon A.D. actor Depardieu, on the set of the 2022 feature. She had filed a formal complaint against the actor in February.

Meanwhile, as per the regional newspaper Le Courrier de l'Ouest, the second woman has alleged that Depardieu had groped her on the set of Le magician et le Siamois, a 2015 movie, while also making "inappropriate" comments.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

