Rema Warns Record Labels In Lengthy Twitter Rant; Says There's 'Big 4' Now

Rema, who broke into the music scene in 2019, is really upset on X (formerly Twitter). He vented his frustration towards music record labels for copying him for years and using his style since the beginning. Going through his tweets, he emphasized that record labels should focus on being creative instead of imitating him.

He made waves in the news recently after encountering difficulties at his latest music show and expressing concerns about the treatment of African music artists.

Rema cautions all music record labels in a Twitter rant

On April 28, Sunday, Rema, the talented singer and rapper, took to Twitter to express his frustration and concern about record labels. He went on a passionate rant, sharing his thoughts and emotions with his followers. It was quite a fiery outburst from the artist.

No more Big 3 there’s now a Big 4. — REMA (@heisrema) April 27, 2024

"No more Big 3 there’s now a Big 4," he began. From there, he wrote in multiple tweets: "Tell your stylists to stop sending mails to brands with my name to get clothes imma pull up to your show and strip u on stage cuz that’s my sh*t HOE! fake celebrities, fake industry," as well as "Labels get creative, stop trying to clone me."

Later in the day, he further added: "Rema made Afrobeat EP’s a Big statement. Every new Artist since 2019 ate from the same template. Uh oh."

"He’s not even capping," one fan wrote. "Ep culture as the first project for any artist started from Rema. We’ve had Omah Lay, Ruger, Buju, Asake copy this template." Others shared their picks for a "big 4." Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Tems were the most popular choices.

Businessday reported that the rapper had an incredible year in 2023. He achieved numerous remarkable milestones, including having the most certified African song and the most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube. Additionally, his song became the first Afrobeats track to reach the number one spot on the US Radio Songs chart. He also held the record for being the longest charting African artist on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart. To top it all off, he was honored with the prestigious MTV VMA Best Afrobeats award.

Rema shuts down the upcoming music album rumors

Recently, the African musician made an appearance at Dreamville Festival. Many of his fans were misled into thinking that Rema was about to start a new music album era with some drama, but the Calm Down singer quickly dismissed that notion.

He tweeted a mirror selfie with caption: "No new music. Sorry. I’m Too big for fake PR bye!". Additionally, his fans agreed with the post.

no new music. sorry. I’m Too big for fake PR bye! pic.twitter.com/b1GicZiDuR — REMA (@heisrema) April 27, 2024

When you see how his fans reacted on X, it's clear that he is getting strong support from them.

Rema's recent performance at Dreamville Festival garnered attention, as he faced technical difficulties during his set. Additionally, Rema expressed his dissatisfaction with the treatment of African artists at the festival.

