Golden Bachelor Star Theresa Nist Opens Up About Her 'Source Of Joy' Following Gerry Turner Divorce; READ

Theresa Nist opened up about how her new hobby kept her busy amid her divorce. Nist met and married Gerry Turner on the Golden Bachelor and recently split from him. The news of the split comes three months after the pair got married. Theresa shared how her hobby brings constant “joy” in her life. This is what the star said about her newfound leisure activity.

Theresa Nist talks about her hobby

Theresa Nist shared about how her hobby is what is keeping her happy in these tumultuous times in her life. The star recently split from her husband after three months of marriage. She was married to Gerry Turner who she met on the show Golden Bachelor. In a recent post on Instagram, the star shared how her love for gardening has brought joy to her life.

"Gardening has been a constant source of joy in my life," Nist wrote in the caption of her post. The star shared that this activity feeds her "mind, soul, and body." She continued, "You're out in fresh air and sunshine (or clouds and rain) and your hands are in dirt (wear gloves!)." Nist then spoke about the health benefits of her hobby.

"You’re nourishing the soil and nurturing plants to grow to their best ability. It’s meditative and energizing all at once," the star wrote. Theresa also revealed that her daughter also partakes in the hobby while sharing that she and her daughter both recommend gardening to everyone.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s divorce

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner got married on the Golden Bachelor in a televised ceremony on January 4, 2024. Fans of the couple were left in shock after the couple announced their split.

Turner revealed that the pair have gotten into lots of “heart-to-heart conversations” and come to the conclusion to “dissolve their marriage.” The reason for their split could be because of the proximity, Gerry resides in Indiana, and Nist in New Jersey. Nist revealed how they had been looking at homes in New Jersey and South Carolina but “never got to the point where we made that decision.”

Nist and Turner revealed that the decision to separate was a “mutual” one. The news comes just after 3 months of their marriage.

