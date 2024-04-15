Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have decided to go their own ways. The duo appeared on the reality show Golden Bachelor together. The two got married in a televised ceremony on January 4. Recently, the couple revealed that they will be getting a divorce, 3 months after they got married. The couple broke the news to the fans while adding this decision was “mutual.” Here’s everything we know about the situation.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist getting divorced

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have decided to split after falling in love with the Golden Bachelor. The couple got married in a grand ceremony on live television that took place at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California. The ceremony took place on January 4. On April 12, the couple announced the divorce while stating that they had come to the conclusion mutually. "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Gerry said in an interview with Good Morning America.

In the same interview, Nist spoke about how the fans often told the couple that their union gave them “so much hope.” She continued, "We want none of that to change for anybody." She then urged the fans not to give up and "stay in it. Stay hopeful. 'Cause we are."

Why are Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist getting divorced?

Turner resides in Indiana and Nist in New Jersey which made their marriage long-distance. The couple was asked about what went wrong when they were fully determined to be “100% committed to making it work.” Theresa explained how the two were looking at homes in New Jersey and even South Carolina but could not finalize on anything. “We looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist explained.

Turner chimes in explaining that the common thing they both had was being “dedicated” to their families. “So we look at these conversation and we both think it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” he adds.

The two cleared out the air by saying that they did not fall out of love and added that they’re “best friends” who plan on staying in each other’s lives. “I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day,” Gerry admitted. “I still love him,” Nist added.

The duo also revealed that they wouldn’t be opposed to finding love again, "and we tell everybody else to continue to look for love," Nist says.

