Did Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have prenup agreement before wedding? Exploring details as they reportedly have differing opinions

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are married.

The couple who met and fell in love on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor, tied the knot on January 4 in a televised ceremony that aired live on ABC.

Their wedding nuptials took place at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, as reported by ABC.

Both Turner and Nist’s children and grandchildren were in attendance at the ceremony.

Amid their fairytale wedding, fans wonder if they have a prenuptial agreement. Here's what we know so far.

Do Thesera Nist and Gerry Turner have a prenuptial agreement?

The Golden Bachelor couple who tied the knot in a glittery ceremony dubbed The Golden Wedding reportedly had different opinions on prenuptial agreement. Several reports suggest that Theresa was in favor of signing a prenup pact while Gerry was against it.

An insider reportedly told OK! Magazine that Gerry was “offended that she doesn't trust him.” They also added that the couple are always bickering when the cameras are off.

Julia Rodgers, a family law attorney, and CEO of Hello Prenup, a company that simplifies the prenup process for couples said it is always safe to have a prenup in marriages. Asserting the importance of the agreement, she said, it is even more important in cases of second marriages, as there are children and grandchildren involved.

"Theresa’s kids are going to want to know her assets are protected. Gerry’s kids are going to want to know his assets are protected."

It is not clear if the couple has signed any prenuptial agreement. Despite the speculations about trouble in paradise, Gerry and Theresa moved forward with their planned wedding.

It's never too late to find the love of your life

It was love at first sight for Gerry and Theresa.

Gerry Turner, 72, and Theresa Nist, 70 exchanged wedding vows on Thursday in the presence of their friends and family and thousands of live TV audiences.

“Gerry, I went on The Golden Bachelor open to meeting the man of my dreams but never expected it to happen. And then we went on our first date and it wasn't short of magical,” Nist said in her wedding vows.

“I grew to love you,” she further added.

When it was Turner’s turn to read his vows, he said, “Theresa, when I think of all the decisions that we've made to be in this position tonight, I know the hand of god and the winds of fate have ordained this moment.”

“I promise that if you're my partner in life, I will make you the happiest woman on Earth,” he further added.

Theresa walked down the aisle with her son, Tommy Nist, and the wedding was officiated by Susan Noles who was one of the competitors for Turner’s heart on The Golden Bachelor.

The newly married couple will soon jet off to Italy for their honeymoon.