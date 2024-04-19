‘Stay Open To All The Experiences’: Theresa Nist Addresses Gerry Turner’s Divorce After Brief Marriage

With just over three months of marriage, Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced that they are getting a divorce. After Gerry confirmed the news, Nist broke her silence on the matter a couple of days later. In an Instagram post, Theresa not only explained why the couple is divorcing but also addressed her personal feelings about the matter.

Theresa Nist breaks silence on divorce with Gerry Turner

Theresa Nist started her post on Monday by saying, “To everyone who has expressed love, support, and kindness to me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such amazing people. The fact that you reached out to me in person, over the phone, by text, or via direct messaging meant the world to me. You’re all so kind as to do so.”

While describing her time on The Golden Bachelor, Theresa said it was one of the most incredible experiences of her life. She said that it was something that she would not have expected in her life. After Gerry Turner proposed and the two tied the marriage in a live, televised wedding special on January 4, her tenure on the show came to an end. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Nist wrote, “I really believed it was going to last forever. As it happens, you still don’t know everything when you’re seventy years old. It’s acceptable when things don’t always turn out as you had hoped.”

Despite everything, the financial expert stated that she had “so many positives away” from The Golden Bachelor and her marriage to Turner. She mentioned her friendships with the show’s producers and crew and his two daughters and granddaughters.

Theresa also asked for support from the fans during the divorce proceedings. Nist pleaded, “Please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. To all the other people who were bewildered, angry, and unable to comprehend. Not just for the world and everyone you meet, but also for myself.”

Why did the couple separate?

The pair cited that their reason for breaking up was that they couldn’t decide where they wanted to reside. Nist resides in New Jersey, and Turner is an Indiana resident.

Turner stated on Good Morning America, “The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations has been how dedicated both of us are to our families. After having these conversations, we have concluded that living apart would be better for our individual satisfaction."

ALSO READ: Are Golden Bachelor Couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Divorcing Just After 3 Months Of Marriage? Find Out

Turner and Nist revealed their plans to move to Charleston, South Carolina, following The Golden Bachelor's season finale on November 30. Turner mentioned to PEOPLE that he has considered relocating to South Carolina and has discussed it with his family for the past few years at their gatherings, as Theresa mentioned that her son resides close to Charleston in South Carolina.

By their wedding day, Turner began considering relocating to New Jersey. He commented that he enjoys the neighborhood and is especially drawn to Theresa's house because of its close proximity to the beach, which is only a 15-minute drive away. Turner stated that they will both find a place where they feel satisfied.

Nist stated that they never reached the stage where the decision was made, despite informing GMA that they had explored houses in both areas. On Friday, April 12, Turner filed for the end of their marriage in Petersburg, Indiana, the day he previously stated as their separation date.

Advertisement

In a live televised wedding ceremony called The Golden Wedding, Turner and Nist got married in January. Susan Noles, another contestant of Golden Bachelor, officiated the ceremony. Variety reported that Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor was a success with Bachelor Nation, attracting 6.1 million viewers to the finale. The episode achieved the largest audience for the show since the 2021 season finale of The Bachelor, featuring Matt James.

ALSO READ: How Did Golden Bachelor Alum Susan Noles React To Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Divorce? Find Out