How long have Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher been together? Exploring their relationship timeline, lives, kids, and more

Eddy Murphy is a name that almost every filmgoing audience in America is aware of. He is one of the funniest and most well-regarded actors who gave some of the biggest comedy films in Hollywood.

His personal life is as eclectic as his filmography. The veteran actor is a father to 10 children and, unlike most figures in his place, is pretty close to them. His recent two children that he had with his fiancée Paige Butcher are the ones he lives with currently.

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy's relationship

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy have been a close-knit pair for a long time now. They were first seen together on the red carpet for the premiere of Eddie Murphy: One Night Only, a tribute film that was made to celebrate the comedian's career.

The couple was seen at various red-carpet events over the years while still keeping their relationship quite private. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Izzy, in 2016. She became the ninth of Murphy's children and was adored and looked after by all her elder siblings.

They welcomed their second child, a boy named Max, in 2018, who became Murphy's tenth child. The couple also announced their engagement to each other at that time. Besides these occasional announcements, Murphy and Butcher prefer staying out of the public spotlight unless absolutely necessary. Both of them are not on social media and prefer to enjoy their life with their family.

Paige is also the stepmother to all of Murphy's previous children, some of whom are adults themselves and navigating their own careers.

What does Paige Butcher do?

Paige Butcher has had an interesting journey to Hollywood. Being the daughter of a fashion designer in Australia, she had an affinity for fashion. As a young child, she often used to model for her mother's designs, and gradually, it became an interest as she got more appreciation for it.

She eventually started modeling at the age of 13 and found that to be her calling. She pursued the profession for a long while and slowly transitioned to cinema as well, doing small parts in Hollywood films.

Eventually, she met Eddie Murphy and began a long relationship with him. She likes to keep a low profile and take care of her family. She also participates in several charity works, utilizing her wealth and influence to make the world a better place.

