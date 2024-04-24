Accident on Sets of Eddie Murphy Movie The Pickup Leaves Two Hospitalized and Several Injured; DEETS Inside

Warning: This article has mentions of a tragic accident.

Multiple people were hurt during the shooting of Eddie Murphy starrer The Pickup. Following an unexpected incident, during an action sequence, several people were left with bruises, while some had broken bones.

Here are the details of the uncontrolled action sequence that turned into a mishap.

Tragic accident on the set of The Pickup

While the filming of The Pickup was going on full-fledged, an unexpected turn of events left the crew and those present on the set in shock.

The above-stated movie, which stars the legendary actor Eddie Murphy, is an Amazon Studio feature. However, as per the reports, several crew members have been injured following the incident, that occurred during the filming of an action sequence.

Talking about the unfortunate event that happened on Saturday, a studio spokesperson has stated, “Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result.”

Detailing this saddening occurrence, The Associated Press has reported that a truck had been "locked up" and eventually crashed unexpectedly into a car. The same report also states that, after this shocking incident, two people have been hospitalized and that the injuries ranged from bruises to even broken bones.

This whole occurrence led to the suspension of the second-unit production on Sunday.

Post-incident reaction on the set

After the terrible incident, Amazon Studios has said that it is still seeking details, with the studio spokesperson further stating, “We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering.”

The spokesperson then went on to say, “The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

A similar answer was given by IATSE, a union that represents crew members. IATSE stated, “IATSE is aware of an accident that took place on the Georgia set of ‘The Pickup’ and have started an inquiry,”

Earlier it was reported that the unfortunate turn of events had occurred during a rehearsal. However, it was later confirmed that the scene was being rehearsed.

The Amazon Studio feature, The Pickup, was being shot at Shadowbox Studios.

