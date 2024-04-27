Eddie Murphy is finally returning to the screen as his iconic character, Axel Foley, in the upcoming movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. This movie will be the fourth installment in the franchise, with the third movie coming out in 1994. This means that Eddie Murphy is coming back as Axel Foley after thirty years.

Fans of the series are, of course, excited about this return, as Beverly Hills Cop is one of the most iconic buddy-cop, action-comedy film series of all time. The upcoming movie will feature other interesting characters, such as Axel’s daughter Jane and John Taggart and Billy Rosewood from the original film.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is coming out in July

The good news for fans is that they will not have to wait much longer for the movie. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will be released on July 3day, July 3, 2024. The film, however, has been in developmental hell for almost two decades now. This means that even though the movie was originally set to be released by Paramount Pictures on March 25, 2016, it was canceled in 2015.

But thankfully, the movie is coming to your screens this time. Although not on the big screens as of now, Netflix has struck a deal with the studio, meaning the film will be released on the streaming platform worldwide. Even though Netflix sometimes gives a theatrical release to its bigger films, nothing has been announced by the company yet. This leads us to believe that fans have to watch the new Axel Foley action flick on Netflix.

A trailer for the film came out a few months ago, making the fans excited. It was good to see that Beverly Hills Cop 4 is bringing back the same violence and gunshot-filled themes from its 90s predecessors. The movie also brings iconic characters like John Taggart, Billy Rosewood, Jeffrey Friedman, and Surge back again. And, of course, the main attraction of the trailer was Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, returning after almost three decades.

The movie’s synopsis also says that Axel Foley will return to Beverly Hills after the life of Jane, his daughter, is threatened. There, he will team up with Jane’s ex-boyfriend, Taggart, and Rosewood to solve a conspiracy. The trailer's perfect blend of comedy and action is enough to excite fans until the movie’s release.

Other details about Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

The cast and crew members of the upcoming movie have also been announced. The movie is being directed by Mark Molloy, who is debuting his directing career with this film. The film's producers include Eddie Murphy, Melissa Reid, Chad Oman, and Jerry Bruckheimer. The last one of which is also the producer behind projects like Pirates of the Caribbean, Top Gun, and National Treasure.

Will Beall, known for his work in Gangster Squad and Aquaman, is teaming up with screenwriters Tom Gormicon and Kevin Etten from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent for the movie’s scripts.

Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley with Taylour Paige as his estranged daughter Jane Saunders for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Detective Bobby Abbott, Jane’s ex-boyfriend. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pincho will be reprising their original roles as Billy Rosewood, John Taggart, Jefferey Friedman, and Serge. Kavin Bacon will be appearing in the movie as Captain Grant.

You will be able to stream Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley on Netflix from July 3.

