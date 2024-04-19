Is Taylor Swift’s New Song The Manuscript From TTPD About Jake Gyllenhaal? See What Fan Theories Suggest

Jake Gyllenhaal can’t catch a break!

The actor is yet again under Swifties’ radar, who believe the song The Manuscript from Taylor Swift’s latest album to be about him. She famously wrote the song All Too Well for the Spider-Man actor, and fans think this might be a sequel. Let’s see if the story checks out!

Is Taylor Swift's song The Manuscript about Jake Gyllenhaal?

The Swifties are convinced that The Manuscript is about Gyllenhaal and likely a sequel to the famous 10-minute song All Too Well. The song's lyrics read…"Now and then, she rereads the manuscript / Of the entire torrid affair."

She sings about her first conversation with the person in the song, "He said that if the sex was half as good as the conversation was / Soon they'd be pushin' strollers / But soon it was over."

The following lyric discusses the guy being a lot older than her, which Gyllenhaal was, and even listed it as the reason for leaving her (from the song All Too Well).

"In the age of him, she wished she was thirty / And made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press / Afterwards she only atе kids' cereal / And couldn't sleep unless it was in her mother's bed."

Fans think the lyric "The Professor said to write what you know / Lookin' backwards might be the only way to move forward / Then the actors / Were hitting their marks" is perhaps a reference to All Too Well.

Fans react to the Manuscript lyrics

An X user, formally Twitter, pointed out the possibility that Swift wrote The Manuscript about Gyllenhaal as it talks about dating an older guy. "Is the manuscript about Jake Gyllenhaal?? Like the older lover aspect," the tweet said.

Fans also reminded people of the manuscript at the end of the 10-minute version of the All Too Well music video. Could she be looking back at that journal? "The fact that it ties into the end of the ATW10 video where she writes the book?? Like, is this the manuscript?!" the user continued.

Another user tweeted suggesting that Swift must've revisited the song while shooting for the music video. Hence, the lyrics of the Manuscript say, "Lookin' backwards might be the only way to move forward." The theory seems pretty accurate after joining the dots. One should clearly never underestimate a Swiftie!