In recent years, horror films based on characters entering the public domain have become very popular. One such character is Mickey Mouse, whose original appearance in Disney's Steamboat Willie entered the public domain this year.

This has led to the announcement of several horror projects featuring Mickey, including Screamboat, which is recently set for a theatrical release in 2025.

About the upcoming Mickey movie Screamboat

Screamboat is being released in partnership with Iconic Events, known for their involvement in other horror releases like Mean One, a parody slasher of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, and Terrifier 2.

Steven Menkin, President and Co-Founder of Iconic Events, expressed “Iconic Events couldn’t be more excited to get in on the ground floor of what is going to be a fun and terror-filled ride.” He added, “Allowing filmmakers like Steven LaMorte (director) the opportunity to showcase their films in movie theaters nationwide and bring horror fans together to experience this unique story is what Iconic is all about. We are more than excited to partner together on Screamboat,” per Collider.

Director Steven LaMorte echoed Menkin's enthusiasm, stating "I'm thrilled to partner with Iconic Events Releasing to bring Screamboat to theaters across the country." LaMorte continued, "We're collaborating with incredible artists both in front of the camera and behind the scenes to bring a very unhinged horror comedy to life in the way it's meant to be seen – on the big screen. We can't wait for audiences to meet our mischievous, murderous mouse!" The film promises to be an unhinged horror comedy featuring Mickey Mouse wreaking havoc on a ferry in New York City.

When does the production of Screamboat begin?

Production for Screamboat is set to begin in spring, with the film incorporating old-school practical effects and miniatures to create a blood-soaked slasher experience. The talented team behind the scenes includes Christian Beckman's Quantum Creation FX, Inc., known for their work on The Last Voyage of the Demeter and The Book of Boba Fett.

Given Mickey Mouse's iconic status as a family-friendly character, the twisted version of Screamboat will offer a stark departure from his usual adventures. The film will likely feature a silent, colorless Mickey reminiscent of his appearance in Steamboat Willie.

The original 1928 Steamboat Willie and other classic Disney shorts on Disney+.