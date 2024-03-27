Millie Bobby Brown Learned To Do Her Makeup by Studying YouTube Tutorials, Recalls Smell Of Her Grandma’s Lipstick

Millie Bobby Brown mastered makeup techniques on her own through YouTube tutorials. The Stranger Things star dedicated countless hours to studying various cosmetic application methods, gaining confidence in her ability to enhance her own features. Reflecting on her journey, she spoke to Vogue.com and revealed, "I taught myself how to do makeup by delving into YouTube and immersing myself in makeup tutorials. At the age of 12, I would spend hours observing people apply their makeup."

“When I would watch my grandma do her makeup in the morning, I loved the smell of her lipstick. 80 years into her life, she knew how she liked to do her make-up. I love that.”

The 20-year-old star is also happy to touch up her fiance Jake Bongiovi's skin too.

She admitted: “Jake loves it when I put concealer on him."

Millie has her own Florence by Mills range and she treats her co-stars to the products.

She said: “I brought in Florence products to set on 'Damsel'. I definitely put eye gels on Nick Robinson, and I think he liked it.”

Millie Bobby Brown talks about how she once hated blushes

Millie Bobby Brown, who starred in Enola Holmes, used to hate blushes but now loves it. She thought bronzer made her look older when she was younger. Now, she's all about that rosy cheek look.

She also jokes about her eyebrows, saying she got her mom's positive attitude, but not her mom's thick eyebrows. She wishes she had fuller eyebrows, but she still keeps a good sense of humor about it.

The actress is often praised for her beauty and sharp features and she keeps posting pictures of herself on Instagram, both with and without makeup.

More Millie Bobby Brown's brow and lash routine

For her brows, the actress has mastered a three-step routine for them. First, she brushes them and fills them in with a pencil for a neat look. Then, she uses a clear gel to keep them in place.

For her eyelashes, Brown uses a brown eyeshadow to add some color to her lids and applies her favorite eyeliner. She finishes off with L’Oréal’s Voluminous Original Mascara in Deep Burgundy, which she loves because it brings out the color in her eyes.

Although she doesn't like coloring her lashes or having others do it, Brown appreciates how colored mascara can make her lashes stand out. This routine shows how she keeps her makeup simple yet impactful, highlighting her natural beauty.