Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh who essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom has been missing for the last six days. Investigation is ongoing and the police also found vital clues. A few CCTV footage also surfaced showing where he was spotted last before disappearing. Now, recent reports suggest that the actor was going through financial difficulties and he was also about to get married soon.

Gurucharan Singh was facing financial strain

Based on the complaint filed by his father, the Delhi police have registered a case of kidnapping and formed several teams to investigate the matter. Reportedly, an initial investigation by the police revealed that Gurucharan Singh was soon to get married and was facing a financial crunch, which the sources mentioned.

Latest updates on Gurucharan Singh's whereabouts

Latest updates from the investigation revealed that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor withdrew Rs 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi on April 24, two days after he went missing. His last known location, on April 24, was traced to be Palam, a few kilometers away from his home. CCTV footage also surfaced showing him crossing the road at Palam, Delhi at 9:14 pm on April 22 with a backpack on his back. His phone has been switched off since then.

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh was flying back from Delhi to Mumbai. His father filed a complaint with the Delhi Police which reads, “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn't reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing.”

A few days back, DCP South-West Delhi Rohit Meena issued the first official statement in this case. He mentioned that a case has been registered under Section 356 of the IPC.

Gurucharan Singh rose to fame for portraying the much-loved role of Roshan Singh Sodhi since the inception of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008.

