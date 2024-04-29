'I'd Have To Talk With Tobey': Sam Raimi Addresses Rumors About Potential Spider-Man 4 Movie

Despite speculations within the Marvel fandom, Sam Raimi addressed the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man movie featuring Tobey Maguire. Having directed the original Spider-Man trilogy starting in 2002, Raimi’s recent collaboration with Marvel on Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness reignited speculation about his potential return to the web-slinging hero’s universe.

Raimi's films are known for their highly dynamic visual style, inspired by comic books and slapstick comedy. He founded the production company Renaissance Pictures in 1979 and Ghost House Pictures in 2002. Raimi has also produced several successful television series, including Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, its spin-off Xena: Warrior Princess and Ash vs Evil Dead.

Sam Raimi speaks on a potential Spider-Man 4 movie

According to rumors, Spider-Man 4 is set to feature Tobey Maguire, and Sam Raimi, who directed the first three Spidey movies, is rumored to be returning to direct the fourth installment. Although no formal offer has been made, Raimi has hinted at potential story ideas. In a conversation with The Wrap, he shared that no script has been written yet but has rough ideas and plans to begin the process if the studio contacts him. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“I think if we were to make a fourth Spider-Man film, we’d have to figure out the journey that Tobey Maguire’s character would be going on and what obstacles he had to overcome to achieve that growth personally. And I hope that the villain would be chosen based on a representation of that obstacle,” he said.

Advertisement

Further divulging details of the possible obstacles that can come up in the film, Raimi explained, “I haven’t because I’d have to know what the next thing that character has to learn. I’d have to talk with Tobey and the writers and really figure out what his personal growth for this episode would be.”

Although Sam Raimi's iconic Spider-Man character, made a return in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, while the director himself returned with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he currently has no plans for a future with Marvel.

Spider-Man 4 would perfectly set up the infamous "One More Day" storyline

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire could be a potential adaptation of a controversial Marvel Comics storyline. Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy ended in 2007, with Spider-Man 3, the highest-grossing but worst-reviewed installment in the trilogy. Despite plans for a sequel, Sony canceled the project to reboot the franchise with The Amazing Spider-Man.

Raimi's comments on Spider-Man 4 suggest he would rewrite the series from scratch and choose a new villain, possibly one that the MCU and Sony's Spider-Man Universe films haven't used in the past.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker discussed his love life with Mary Jane, mentioning their relationship issues after Spider-Man 3. However, they eventually reconciled. In Spider-Man 4, Peter's relationship with Mary Jane could be a key aspect, which could be tied to the movie's main villain, Mephisto, who has affected their relationship the most in the comics, specifically in the One More Day storyline.

Written by J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada in 2007, One More Day sees Peter Parker make a deal with Mephisto, exchanging his happy marriage with Mary Jane for Aunt May’s resurrection and the reversal of his secret identity’s public reveal.

Spider-Man: No Way Home already adapted several plot points from One More Day, but Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 can also draw inspiration from its main themes now that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man has plenty to lose. Mary Jane, Peter's renewed will to fight as Spider-Man after mentoring a younger Spidey, and a child could be on the line.

One More Day is a controversial part of Spider-Man's 60-year history, as it aims to maintain the status quo in Peter Parker's life. Life-changing events like Aunt May's death, his marriage to Mary Jane, and the revelation of his real identity have led to different stories. After One More Day, Spider-Man returns to square one, with only him and Mephisto aware of it.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home revamped One More Day, focusing on Peter Parker's sacrifice and consequences for Doctor Strange's memory-wiping spell. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 could focus on the main conflict, with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man deciding whether to sacrifice everything he's built with Mary Jane or continue his superhero journey.

ALSO READ: Zendaya Continues With THIS Spider-Man Lead Women Legacy; Says 'It’s Just Some Prophecy'