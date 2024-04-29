The New Gate Episode 4: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The fourth episode of the anime series, New Gate, is set to be released in the coming month and will be aired on TV channels like Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan, and streamed on Crunchyroll and Bilibili.

The third episode saw Shin accepting a request from the orphanage on Millie's request. The episode also saw Wilheim getting suspicious about the identity of Shin and ended with the entry of Schnee inside the forest Shin was present in.

The New Gate: Episode 4 release date and where to watch

The New Gate is a Japanese light novel series written by Shinogi Kazanami. The series originated on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2013, until pulled by the author in August 2016, before being published in print by AlphaPolis with illustrations by Makai no Jūnin, KeG, and Akira Banpai beginning in December 2013. As of November 2023, 22 volumes have been published.

The anime television series adaptation is produced by Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Laboratory which premiered earlier this month.

The New Gate episode 4 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on May 5, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones. Following are some of the time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time Saturday May 4, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time Saturday May 4, 2024

British Summer Time Saturday May 4, 2024

Central European Summer Time Saturday May 4, 2024

Indian Standard Time Saturday May 4, 2024

Philippine Time Sunday May 5, 2024

Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 5, 2024

Australian Central Time Sunday May 5, 2024

International anime fans can stream The New Gate episode 4 on Crunchyroll. Moreover, the series can also be streamed on Bilibili, internationally. Besides these two, the entire series will also be available on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia for a restricted audience.

The New Gate: Episode 3 recap and what to expect from episode 4

In episode 3 of The New Gate, Shin forms a contract with the Elementail he saved, named Yuzuha. He visits the guild and accepts a quest from the orphanage Millie. After meeting Millie, they have a reunion and thank Shin for saving Yuzuha. The head person announces a quest to teach one of the orphanage's sisters Purify magic, to which Shin agrees without demanding rewards.

The episode later saw Shin meeting Lucia, a sister who is supposed to teach him magic skills. Wilhelm suspects Shin of fraud, but the sisters believe in him. Later, Shin is taken to a bar by Wilhelm, who asks if he is a chosen one, as he is reincarnated from the past.

Wilhelm cleared his doubts and tagged with Shin and Lucia the next day to teach the sister Purify magic. Shin and Wilhelm took care of the monsters whereas Lucia only applied the final blow. While they were doing their thing on one side of the forest, Schnee was accompanying the royal army in their mission to subjugate the Skullface Jacks.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

The New Gate anime series is set to enter a wholesome moment with the upcoming episode, which is titled After The Long Night. The episode follows the reveal of Schnee's meeting with Shin almost 500 years ago, indicating a close relationship between old companions. Fans can expect a wholesome moment between Shin and Schnee.

