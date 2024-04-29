Ghilli (re-release) saw an outstanding second weekend at the Indian box office, grossing over Rs. 5 crore. This figure alone would have been fantastic for the first weekend. The week-on-week drop on Sunday was less than 40 per cent, which is a sensational hold for a re-release and what makes it even better is that it has come despite competition from a new release, Rathnam.

The nine-day running total for Ghilli (re-release) stands at over Rs. 20 crore. With that, the Vijay starrer has overtaken Titanic 3D (2012) as the highest-grossing re-release in India in this century. The overall record for re-releases may or may not still belong to Sholay, with its numerous re-releases, including Rs. 13 crore from a 3D re-release in 2013. The exact figures from those times are challenging to confirm due to limited data availability.

Re-release of films used to be a big business in the past but with the advent of home media and satellite TV, the trend faded out of existence. There has been a bit of resurgence for re-releases in the Telugu film industry in the last couple of years. These re-releases were fueled by stardom, served as celebratory fan events and were essentially one-day events with little life after that. Ghilli, however, defied that trend, sustaining incredibly well, to now beating the records for re-release which stood for years.

This speaks volumes about the megastardom of Vijay, who has been dominating the Tamil film industry for nearly a decade.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Ghilli (re-release) is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 18.40 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.20 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.65 Cr. INDIA Rs. 20.25 Cr. Canada USD 90,000 Malaysia USD 110,000 Singapore USD 75,000 Sri Lanka USD 60,000 France USD 90,000 United Kingdom USD 115,000 Rest of Europe USD 110,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 750,000

(Rs. 6.25 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 26.50 Cr.

