Ghilli box office collections: Vijay starrer sinks Titanic record for re-releases with 20Cr in India
The nine-day running total for Ghilli (re-release) stands at over Rs. 20 crore. With that, the Vijay starrer has overtaken Titanic 3D as the highest-grossing re-release in India in this century.
Ghilli (re-release) saw an outstanding second weekend at the Indian box office, grossing over Rs. 5 crore. This figure alone would have been fantastic for the first weekend. The week-on-week drop on Sunday was less than 40 per cent, which is a sensational hold for a re-release and what makes it even better is that it has come despite competition from a new release, Rathnam.
The nine-day running total for Ghilli (re-release) stands at over Rs. 20 crore. With that, the Vijay starrer has overtaken Titanic 3D (2012) as the highest-grossing re-release in India in this century. The overall record for re-releases may or may not still belong to Sholay, with its numerous re-releases, including Rs. 13 crore from a 3D re-release in 2013. The exact figures from those times are challenging to confirm due to limited data availability.
Re-release of films used to be a big business in the past but with the advent of home media and satellite TV, the trend faded out of existence. There has been a bit of resurgence for re-releases in the Telugu film industry in the last couple of years. These re-releases were fueled by stardom, served as celebratory fan events and were essentially one-day events with little life after that. Ghilli, however, defied that trend, sustaining incredibly well, to now beating the records for re-release which stood for years.
This speaks volumes about the megastardom of Vijay, who has been dominating the Tamil film industry for nearly a decade.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Ghilli (re-release) is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 18.40 Cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 1.20 Cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 0.65 Cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 20.25 Cr.
|Canada
|USD 90,000
|Malaysia
|USD 110,000
|Singapore
|USD 75,000
|Sri Lanka
|USD 60,000
|France
|USD 90,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 115,000
|Rest of Europe
|USD 110,000
|Rest of World
|USD 100,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 750,000
(Rs. 6.25 Cr.)
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 26.50 Cr.
ALSO READ: Aavesham box office collections: Fahadh Faasil starrer grossed 108Cr Worldwide in 2 Weeks