Fans at the Stagecoach 2024 got surprised by none other than Lana Del Rey on Friday, April 27th. Her appearance during Paul Cauthen’s set was a very welcome surprise as the two singers gifted the audience with a beautiful rendition of the classic Unchained Melody.

Lana Del Rey had been headlining this year’s Coachella for the last two weekends, so the attendees at Stagecoach were not ready for her to be suddenly invited to stage by Cauthen.

Cauthen invited Lana to the stage at the end of his set

The country singer Paucompll Cauthen was performing at the Stagecoach 2024 in California. It was at the end of his set that he called Lana Del Rey to accompany him on stage for a duet. The audience was surprised by her unannounced appearance but welcomed her with warm applause.

Lana said to the crowd, "He decided he wanted me to do a nice slow one to finish it off." The two singers then performed a beautiful and melodic version of the Righteous Brothers' classic song, Unchained Melody. The song is also famous for Elvis Presley's 1977 rendition of it. Later, the Stagecoach Festival's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a clip of the duo's performance with the caption, "What an unchained duet."

Lana and Cauthen also shared clips of the performance

Their rendition of Unchained Melody was truly iconic. Paul Cauthen uploaded a short clip of their duet on his Instagram account and in the caption he thanked Stagecoach, Lana Del Rey, and his team by saying, “Thank you to my team for your support through this whole process. Y’all, we are just getting started!”

Lana also uploaded the clip on her own Instagram account with the caption “Just lovin life with @paulcauthen.” Before that, she had also uploaded a few pictures of them on stage together at Stagecoach. Lana has a country album Lasso that she is currently working on. The songstress sang Unchained Melody at NBC’ Holiday Special Christmas at Graceland, to celebrate the legacy of Elvis Presley. Cauthen had also previously performed the song with Orville Peck.

