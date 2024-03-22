‘I’m Always Alone’: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her ‘Least Favorite’ Filming Set

Millie Bobby Brown, renowned for the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, recently talked about her experiences as a cast member. Brown discussed her opinions on the forthcoming final season and her least favorite scenes to shoot.

Millie Bobby Brown shares her experience in Stranger Things

Brown talked with Vanity Fair about her time on the Stranger Things set, especially during Season 1, as part of the marketing for her new film Damsel. She mentioned that the most challenging parts of filming were the particular scenes of The Void. Regarding the set as “the most depressing place ever,” Brown talked about the challenges of working alone, managing strong emotions, and enduring physical pain. “The Void. The most depressing place ever. I’m always alone, and I’m always emotional and scared. I’m in the water; my feet are pruny and hungry. It’s my least favorite set ever.”

The Void, which debuted in season 1 of Stranger Things, is presented in a straightforward but powerful way. The Void has inches-deep water on the floor, and unending darkness everywhere is basically Eleven’s imagination. She can only enter the Void through the use of an improvised sensory deprivation chamber, which enables her to use her telekinetic abilities to enter a special mental state.

Eleven can perceive other people, monsters, and locations because of the Void, essentially a spatiotemporal vacuum. Eleven has used the Void to check in on other members of the Stranger Things cast and use it in the battle against the Upside Down. For instance, she famously uses the Void to spy on Billy, played by Dacre Montgomery, in season 3 and discovers him carrying out the Mind Flayer’s orders.

Brown’s character utilizes the Void to reach Vecna’s Mind Lair during the season four finale of Stranger Things, ultimately leading to Vecna’s defeat. It’s unclear how the Void will be featured in the fifth and final season of the show, which is officially its last, but chances are good that fans haven’t seen the last of the place yet. But it doesn’t appear Brown is having much fun filming sequences in the Void.

Stranger Things season 5 is on the way

Fans and the actors of Stranger Things are getting increasingly excited as the show’s fifth and final season draws near. Brown disclosed that the performers have not yet been given the scripts for the final episodes, suggesting that the writers are now withholding information about the series’ conclusion. “We haven’t read any [finale] scripts yet,” she stated. “I am aware of what transpires with my character but unaware of what occurs with others. Therefore, I believe they are delaying it until we are together so we can all weep and grieve together.” The Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators, have hinted that viewers will be satisfied with the resolution.

Many well-known characters, such as Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, and Jamie Campbell Bower, will make a comeback in the last season. Linda Hamilton, best known for The Terminator, has recently joined the Stranger Things cast. She has long been a fan of the show. Her character’s specifics, nevertheless, are still unknown. Hamilton revealed in a previous interview that she will not be watching Stranger Things’ final season, despite her excitement about joining the cast. She clarified that she wouldn’t appreciate a show she loved if she saw herself in it. “When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it,” Hamilton stated.

“It kind of destroyed the show for me, I believe. Whenever I work on a project, I never watch it. Seeing myself there would utterly remove me from the situation. Thus, I’m not going to watch Season 5,” she continued. Because of the strikes in Hollywood last year, the release date of Stranger Things Season 5 has been postponed to 2025. The ensemble is getting ready to give an emotional and gratifying finish to the story of Eleven and her pals in Hawkins, Indiana, as fans impatiently await the last chapter of this adored series.

