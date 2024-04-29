Inside videos: Mahesh Babu attends wedding ceremony with wife and daughter in Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu recently attended a wedding ceremony in Hyderabad with her better half Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter Sitara. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming project with director SS Rajamouli for which he has completely sported a different look.

Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced from the event in which Mahesh Babu can be seen interacting with others including Prabhas' aunt Shyamala Devi.

Mahesh Babu and family attend the wedding ceremony

In the video, Mahesh Babu was seen entering the venue with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter Sitara while smiling for the cameras. The actor was seen in his long hair look which fans have speculated that it is for the upcoming project.

For the event, Mahesh opted for a collared t-shirt along with the blue denim jeans and white that maintained his charming look while the mother-daughter duo opted for traditional outfits.

Mahesh Babu was also seen interacting with many close members and friends including his sister Manjula Ghattamaneni and Prabhas' aunt Shyamala Devi. Namrata and Sitara were also seen interacting with her as they hugged each other on the auspicious occasion.

Many pictures and videos are now getting surfaced online and fans are unable to keep calm after seeing Mahesh Babu in his completely different avatar.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas' action entertainer Guntur Kaaram. The film also starred Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and many others in pivotal roles. The action flick was released theatrically on the special occasion of Sankranthi but did not garner much attention. Later, the film had its premiere on OTT platforms and broke many viewership records.

Mahesh Babu is now preparing for his dream collaboration with great filmmaker SS Rajamouli on a movie tentatively named SSMB29. According to speculations, Mahesh Babu's character in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film is inspired by Lord Hanuman, and the film will be set in African forests.

Meanwhile, both the actor and the director have not revealed much about the project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting another huge release following his critically praised flicks Baahubali franchise and RRR.

