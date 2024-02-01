'She Was A Force': Elizabeth Banks Grieves Melinda Ledbetter Wilson's Death; The Actress Played Her On-Screen In Love & Mercy

The world mourns the loss of Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, the beloved wife of Beach Boys member Brian Wilson, who passed away at the age of 77. As the news of her demise spread, actress Elizabeth Banks, who portrayed Melinda in the biographical film Love & Mercy (2014), took to Instagram to share her memories and pay tribute to Melinda.

Elizabeth Banks mourned the death of Melinda Ledbetter Wilson

On Tuesday, 30 January 2024, Brian Wilson announced the heartbreaking news of Melinda's death, expressing profound grief over the loss of his "beloved wife". The biographical drama film Love & Mercy, directed by Bill Pohlad, brought the complexities of Brian Wilson's life to the screen. The movie explored Brian Wilson's struggles with mental illness, covering his relationship with his then-talent manager and eventual wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, played by Banks.

In a warm Instagram tribute, Elizabeth Banks shared throwback photos of hers with Melinda Ledbetter Wilson. The actress acknowledged the privilege of knowing Melinda, describing her as a force, Banks mentioned how Melinda provided valuable advice on parenting, real estate, and navigating the challenges of being an artist, prompting everyone to be vocal about their feelings to their beloveds.

“Melinda Ledbetter Wilson. What an honor to know her, to be invited into her life with Brian. She was a force. She gave me such great advice - on parenting, which house to buy, being an artist. We laughed. She had a good laugh. I was just thinking of her the other day when I passed the deli we used to visit. This is a reminder to reach out to people you enjoy. Tell them. Her family was her world and my heart and prayers are with them,” Banks shared, reflecting back on her encounters with Wilson.

Brian Wilson on the death of her wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson

In a statement on Tuesday, Brian Wilson poured his heart out, expressing the profound loss he and their five children were experiencing. He described Melinda not just as his wife but as his savior, the emotional anchor that provided the security he needed to pursue his career and create music that resonated with his heart.

In an Instagram post, Biran stated, “My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning. Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy.”

Elizabeth Banks' heartfelt tribute captures the essence of a woman who played a significant role in the lives of those around her. The loss of Melinda is not just a loss for Brian Wilson but for everyone associated with her.

