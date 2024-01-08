Golden Globes 2024 best dressed 10 celebs: Taylor Swift, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lopez

Huge Hollywood events like the 81st Annual Golden Globes 2024 are definitely impeccable and heavily star-studded events. Along with this comes incomparable and fashion-forward ensembles, which literally take over the pre-event red carpet, creating a statement moment for onlookers, fans, and followers around the globe. Many divas like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone, and others left us OBSESSED with their jaw-droppingly gorgeous ensembles and fashion game.

So, why don’t we take a detailed look at the sincerely stylish fashionable outfits of talented actresses like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, and other fabulous divas? Let’s just get right to it.

10 best-dressed divas on the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet

1. Selena Gomez’s metallic red dress:

Selena Gomez recently chose to grace the red carpet in a vibrant ruby red dress created by Armani Privé Couture. This had fiery cut-outs at the chest and waist, with black flowers along with a halter-neck style. The oh-so-classy and vibrant silk fit also had an asymmetrical design.

2. Taylor Swift’s glittery green gown:

Taylor Swift attended the glamorous event while wearing a gorgeous, metallic, and vibrant sleeveless green fitted gown which was a custom Gucci creation. This classy piece with a square-shaped and plunging neckline as well as sleek straps and cut-outs at the back and the sides of the chest.

3. Jennifer Lopez’s rose-inspired piece:

The ‘The Mother’ Fame, Jennifer Lopez recently chose to attend the star-studded awards event, while wearing an incomparable baby pink floor-length gown with a rose-inspired off-shoulder style with a sultry plunging neckline, and a cape-like extension at the back. It also had a graceful train that trailed behind the diva as she walked.

4. Jennifer Aniston’s classy black gown:

The Friends Fame, Jennifer Aniston recently walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2024 while wearing the most spectacular black custom Dolce and Gabbana floor-length gown. The strapless gown has a ruched texture and steel grey crystal droplets with a scooped design that adds to its allure.

5. Margot Robbie’s oh-so-pink ensemble:

Margot Robbie recently attended the Golden Globes Awards 2024 while wearing the most stylish vibrant pink sequinned gown. This sleeveless piece, inspired by 1995’s Superstar Barbie, was created by Giorgio Armani and she carried a ruffled net stole to add to its charm.

6. Dua Lipa’s black and gold long outfit:

Dua Lipa confidently graced the red carpet at the Golden Globes Awards 2024, while wearing a jaw-dropping black velvet off-shoulder gown, from Schiaparelli, with a stylish mermaid-cut, created with black silk material, and intricate gold sequin embroidery work through the body.

7. Julia Garner’s shimmery silver gown:

The seriously talented Julia Garner recently walked the red carpet while wearing a seriously fabulous and shimmery metallic silver fitted and sleeveless custom Gucci gown, with a plunging neckline and a bold strappy style covering her chest. This sparkly sequinned piece is literally out of our dreams, isn’t it?

8. Rosamund Pike’s gorgeous black lace fit:

Rosamund Pike also chose to attend the red carpet at the Golden Globes Awards 2024, wearing a beyond elegant black laced frock-like dress with netted floral work all through the piece as well as the sleeves. She also wore a matching veil headband to add to her charm.

9. Elizabeth Banks’ starry sky-inspired gown:

Elizabeth Banks recently walked on the red carpet at the Golden Globes Awards 2024, while wearing an incomparable black gown that mimics the starry night sky. Her fitted and sleeveless Dolce and Gabbana dress with diamond Messika jewelry looked simply magical.

10. Emma Stone’s sparkly nude piece:

Emma Stone also attended the 81st Annual Golden Globes, while a gorgeous and super shimmery nude Louis Vuitton sleeveless gown with a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline. The classy piece also had metallic multi-colored floral thread work with a super sultry front slit.

So, do you agree with our best-dressed list from the Golden Globes Awards 2024 red carpet? Which one of these seriously classy ensembles is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

