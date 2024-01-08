Dua Lipa & Elizabeth Banks take 'accent' jabs as the two present Best Female at the Golden Globes 2024

The 81st Golden Globe Awards once again a successful ensemble of the leading stars across the globe as they came together to celebrate the cinematic marvels. As usual, some of the best masterpieces were nominated in multiple categories to contest with each other to grab the Golden Globe Awards. But something unusual during this year’s award show, filled with glitz and glamor, was Elizabeth Banks confessed love for accents as she came along with her co-award presenter, Dua Lipa, to announce the winner of Best Actress Performance in a Television Series – Drama.

Elizabeth Banks just can’t get over accents as she presented the Golden Globe Award with Dua Lipa

One could have hardly expected that the superstar, Elizabeth Banks, had a thing for different accents. The above statement was well proved during the airing of the 81st Golden Globe Awards as Banks noted that her co-presenter, Dua Lipa’s presence was further gravitated by her natural British accent.

Banks stated, “I gotta say being up here is kinda of intimidating, you know you’re very young and tall and statuesque.” To this Dua Lipa responded with her graceful thank you but with a very elegant British accent, and this accent surely left an impressive blow on Banks, who further commented, “And British. Okay, so I have a real thing for the accents. You guys (Britishs) can make everything sound so classy. All the Brits, Bella Ramsey, Helen Marin, they are in this category. I would love to hear them say, ‘vitamins’.”

Shocked by this out-of-context wish, the pop star herself was pushed to confirm, “Why vitamins (in a British accent)”. Banks laughingly responded to her accent marking, “That’s why, that’s why.” She added, “I mean the American accent is just a little bulky. I mean I love Carrie Russel, Emma Stone, they are in this category and they have lovely voices. But they’re just so um…” Struggling to find the right word, Dua Lipa came to rescue Banks as she suggested the word concordant, of course in her impressive British accent.

Banks, shocked by such a peculiar choice of word reverted, stating, “I don’t know what that even means but it sounds unbelievable. It’s like the most beautiful thing I’ve heard. You know who almost got it, is the Australian, that’s Sarah Snooks in this category. That’s the kind of accent that everybody wants, you know it's a whimsical mix of high and low class.”

To end the Banks exhibition for her love of accents, Dua Lipa brought back the trajectory of their presence on the stage to the fact that they were there for a very important business and that was to present the award of Best Actress Performance in a Television Series – Drama, as she suggested that she “can’t wait to see which accent accepts this award.” Banks, on the other hand, surely did her part of the job well, as she casually marked the names of nominated stars in her humorous speech, dedicated to her love for accents. But that was not it as Banks concluded by responding to Lipa’s comment by stating that her voice is “literal music” to her ears.

Who won the award for Best Actress Performance in a Television Series – Drama

In the highly competitive category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, several outstanding actresses were nominated for their exceptional work. The category featured competitive nominees such as Helen Mirren for her role in 1923 (Paramount+) as Cara Dutton, Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us (HBO) as Ellie Williams, Sarah Snook as Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy in Succession (HBO), Keri Russell portrayed Katherine ‘Kate’ Wyler in The Diplomat (Netflix), Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown (Netflix), and Emma Stone in The Curse (Showtime) as Whitney Siegel.

However, when the envelope was opened, it was Sarah Snook who emerged victorious, securing the prestigious award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her outstanding performance in Succession.

Sarah Snook, recognized for her compelling portrayal, surely took a major award with her back home. But what made this award presentation even more entertaining was the epic duo of Elizabeth Banks and Dua Lipa who surely didn’t fail to make the audience laugh.

