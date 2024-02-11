Top 10 Elizabeth Banks Movies As Actress Celebrates Milestone 50th Birthday

Elizabeth Banks is staying golden at 50. The actress shared a video on Instagram on Saturday showing how she was celebrating the milestone birthday, by donning a figure-hugging golden catsuit and posing for photos.

Banks started her career in the 1980s with a small soap opera role and has since become a master of hats as both an actress and filmmaker. The actress has recently returned to the director's chair for the upcoming outrageous comedy, Cocaine Bear starring Ray Liotta and Keri Russell.

Elizabeth Banks is a versatile actress known for her character roles like Effie Trinket from The Hunger Games but through the years, she has appeared in a range of movies including Slither, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Call Jane, and many more.

Here are Elizabeth Banks' Top 10 movies

1. Call Jane (2022)

Call Jane is a 2022 American drama film starring Elizabeth Banks as a suburban housewife in the 1960s who joins the Jane Collective, an underground abortion activist network. The film stars Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Kate Mara, Wunmi Mosaku, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, and John Magaro, directed by Phyllis Nagy. The film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2022. It was released in the United States on October 28, 2022, by Roadside Attractions.

2. The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games is a 2012 American dystopian action film directed by Gary Ross, co-written with Suzanne Collins and Billy Ray, and the first installment in the Hunger Games film series. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, and Donald Sutherland, the film follows Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark as they compete in a televised fight to the death in the 12 Districts of Panem. The Hunger Games premiered at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2012, and was released in the United States on March 23, by Lionsgate.

3. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is an animated adventure comedy film produced by Warner Animation Group, Lego System A/S, Rideback, Lord Miller Productions, and Vertigo Entertainment, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by Mike Mitchell, it is the sequel to The Lego Movie (2014) and the fourth installment in the Lego Movie franchise. The film stars Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell, with new cast members including Stephanie Beatriz, Tiffany Haddish, and Maya Rudolph. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part premiered in Los Angeles on February 2, 2019, and was released in the United States on February 8, 2019.

4. The 40 Year Old Virgin (2005)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a 2005 American romantic comedy film directed by Judd Apatow (in his feature directorial debut), who produced the film with Clayton Townsend and Shauna Robertson. It features Steve Carell as the titular 40-year-old virgin Andy, an employee at an electronics store. Paul Rudd, Romany Malco, and Seth Rogen play co-workers who resolve to help him lose his virginity, and Catherine Keener stars as Andy's love interest, Trish. The film was released theatrically in the United States on August 19, 2005, through Universal Pictures.

5. Slither (2006)

Slither is a 2006 science fiction comedy horror film directed by James Gunn, set in a small South Carolina town invaded by a malevolent alien parasite. Produced by Paul Brooks and Eric Newman, the film stars Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, Tania Saulnier, Gregg Henry, and Michael Rooker. Released in the US and Canada on March 31, 2006, it received positive reviews for its humor, creepiness, premise, B-movie conventions, Gunn's direction, script, and cast performances.

6. Love & Mercy (2015)

Love & Mercy is a 2014 American biographical drama film directed by Bill Pohlad, focusing on Brian Wilson's mental illness struggles during the 1960s and 1980s. Starring Paul Dano and John Cusack, the film stars Elizabeth Banks as Wilson's second wife Melinda Ledbetter, and Paul Giamatti as his psychologist Dr. Eugene Landy. The title comes from Wilson's 1988 song. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was released by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions in 2015.

7. Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch Perfect is a 2012 American musical comedy film directed by Jason Moore and written by Kay Cannon. The film stars an ensemble cast including Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Elizabeth Banks, and others. The plot follows an all-girl a cappella group competing against another college group to win the Nationals. The film is loosely adapted from Cornell University alum Mickey Rapkin's non-fiction book and director Moore's own experiences at Northwestern University. Filming ended in December 2011 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The film premiered in Los Angeles on September 24, 2012[5] and was released on October 5, 2012, in the United States.

8. Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Wet Hot American Summer is a 2001 American satirical comedy film directed by David Wain, starring an ensemble cast including Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd, Christopher Meloni, Michael Showalter, Elizabeth Banks, Ken Marino, Michael Ian Black, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Zak Orth, and A. D. Miles. The film takes place at a fictional summer camp in 1981 and spoofs sex comedies for teen audiences. Despite being a critical and commercial failure, the film has since gained a cult following, with many cast members going on to high-profile work. Netflix revived the franchise with an eight-episode prequel series in 2015 and a sequel series in 2017.

9. Zack and Miri Make a Porno(2008)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno is a 2008 American sex comedy film directed by Kevin Smith, starring Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks. The film follows the friends Zack and Miri, who face financial difficulties and decide to create an adult film to solve their problems. Produced by Scott Mosier and released by The Weinstein Company, the film received mixed reviews but was a modest box-office success, grossing $42.8 million on its $24 million budget.

10. Brightburn (2019)

Brightburn is a 2019 American superhero horror film directed by David Yarovesky, written by Brian and Mark Gunn, and produced by James Gunn and Kenneth Huang. The film follows Brandon Breyer, a young boy of extraterrestrial origin, who discovers he has superpowers and uses them for evil. The film was financed by Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films, The H Collective, and Troll Court Entertainment. Brightburn was released in the United States on May 24, 2019, by Sony Pictures Releasing.

