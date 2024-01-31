Who Are Brian Wilson And Melinda Ledbetter's Children? Beach Boys Frontman's Kids Issue Statement As His Wife Passes Away

Melinda Wilson, the wife of legendary musician Brian Wilson passed away on Tuesday morning. The news was announced on Brian Wilson’s official Instagram page in a lengthy caption that accompanied a portrait of his wife.

“My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning. Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her,” 81-year-old Brian Wilson’s Instagram statement read.

The Beach Boys frontman, however, was not alone in mourning Melinda Wilson's passing. Brian and Melinda’s five children also joined him in mourning their mother’s death. Discover below who Brian and Melinda Wilson's children are and how they honored their late mother

Brian Wilson and Melinda Wilson adopted and nurtured five children

Brian and Melinda Wilson got married in 1995. Though they do not share any biological kids, they were parents to five adopted children, namely, Daria Rose, Delanie Rae, Dakota Ros, Dylan, and Dash. While there is no public information about them, they joined their father, Brian Wilson, in announcing the passing of their mother, Melinda.

In the Instagram post shared by Brian, the five kids noted, “It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know that our mom, Melinda Key Ledbetter Wilson, passed away peacefully this morning at home."

Addressing their late mother as one of the strongest women, they continued their statement, “She was not only a model, our father’s savior, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched."

"We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us. How to take care of the person next to you with out expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest of places, and how to live as your truest self with honesty and pride,” the statement added.

Brian Wilson shares two daughters with Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford

Before his marriage to Melinda Wilson in 1995, the Beach Boys star was married to Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford from 1964 until their divorce in 1978. Marilyn, the founding member of the group The Honeys, and Brian Wilson share two daughters, Carnie and Wendy Wilson.

Their eldest daughter Carnie Wilson was born in 1968. She's an actress and a composer, best known for the movies Bridesmaids, Whip It, and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.

Born in 1969, Wendy Wilson, like her sister, is also a singer and songwriter. The sister duo along with childhood friend Chynna Phillips are a part of the pop trio Wilson and Phillips.

