'She's Her Best Friend': Source Claims Sister Pippa's Loyalty Gives Kate Middleton 'Great Deal Of Comfort' Amid Cancer Diagnosis

The Middleton sisters are each others’ closest confidants! As The Princess of Wales battles cancer, her sister Pippa Middleton provides her with a “great deal of comfort.”

Kate Middleton can count on sister amid health battles

Apart from Prince William and her parents, Kate shares a close bond with her sister as well. An insider revealed that “She [Kate] trusts Pippa with her secrets and vice versa. They speak all the time.”

The source added that the Princess, who finds it difficult to trust anyone besides her family, can blindly trust her sister, “Pippa is not only Kate’s younger sister, but she’s her best friend and loyal to the bone.”

“Kate has a difficult time trusting anyone who isn’t family. This became especially true after she married William and became a member of the royal family,” the source said.

Kate and Pippa were social butterflies

Before Kate married Prince William and became the future queen of England, she was just a regular girl who loved social outings. The source also revealed that the sisters often used to party and socialise together.

“Kate and Pippa were quite the social butterflies. They’d go clubbing together and get home late, sleep in when they could, then laugh at their nightly escapades over breakfast.”

After becoming a royal family member, the Princess got busy with social engagement and royal duties, but her bond with Pippa remained tight-knit. Kate’s long absence from public duties after her abdominal surgery gave scope to numerous speculations and even questioned her marriage. However, the Princess put the rumors to rest after revealing her cancer diagnosis through Instagram, sending shockwaves around the world.

Health battles faced by The Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton has been having a tough year on the health front, from abdominal surgery to cancer diagnosis. The Palace announced that the Princess was undergoing a planned abdominal surgery and would be missing out on public duties.

On March 22, Kate revealed that she’d been diagnosed with cancer and was in the early stages of treatment.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said in the video.

“My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." She requested privacy for her young family while they dealt with the situation. Prince William has been a great source of support throughout, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support,” Kate said in the video message.

The Princess seems surrounded by a loving and supportive inner circle of family members. "She doesn’t feel isolated at all,” the source added.