THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan said he made Ra.One because he wanted to make something as good as Spider-Man

In the past few years, the Hindi film industry has gone from strength to strength in terms of technology. Several big-budget films with a heavy dose of VFX have been made, taking the level of Indian cinema to the next level. But 13 years before, it was Shah Rukh Khan who started the trend of VFX-heavy films with his big-budget sci-fi film Ra.One.

Back in 2011, Ra.One was the most expensive film in Bollywood. It couldn't get the desired response at the box office but still became one of the industry's early Rs 100 crore grossers. During that time, SRK opened up about the reason for taking such a big risk and said that he wanted to make every NRI Bollywood fan proud by producing something as good as Spider-Man.

When Shah Rukh Khan talked about his desire to raise Hindi cinema's standards with Ra.One

Speaking at one of the episodes of Preity Zinta's talk show, Up Close & Personal with PZ, Shah Rukh Khan once said he wanted to create something that makes even NRI Bollywood lovers feel proud. When SRK's Veer Zaara co-star asked him about the reason behind making Ra.One as the most expensive film in Bollywood, he said, 'Bada nahi kiya to kya kiya' (If I didn't do big, what did I do at all?)

The superstar said he has been in the industry for 20 years and earned everything from the films. While expressing his gratitude for the lifestyle and success the industry helped him achieve, he said in his witty style that he wants to do something so that when his career ends, people will still remember him for doing something that no one else did.

"I want to leave something in the film industry which is beyond films, which takes our films worldwide. Mere control mein technology hai. That was one reason I made Ra.One,"

Talking about his wish to collaborate with filmmaker friends Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra on something big, he said that they wanted to make only romantic films. However, he wished to make something so beautiful that Indians in London and America would feel proud to talk about it with their friends and could say that it was made in India and was as good as Spider-Man.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After creating history in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film, King, which will feature him alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Sujoy Ghosh will direct the action thriller, and Siddharth Anand will serve as a co-producer. SRK is also set to start work on YRF's Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs. Pathaan.

