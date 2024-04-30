PICS: Aamir Khan catches up with Rani Mukerji; Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare join

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji's onscreen pairing has gifted Hindi cinema with some truly memorable films. Their chemistry in Ghulam, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, and Talaash continue to resonate in the hearts of many fans. They are not only exceptional actors but also great friends. Recently, they caught up for a gathering accompanied by Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare spend time together

Ira Khan recently took to her Instagram stories to treat fans and followers with pictures from a gathering featuring herself, Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan, and Rani Mukerji. All four are beaming with smiles as they pose for the camera.

Rani looks stunning in brown attire, complemented by stylish oversized glasses. Aamir opts for a casual white and blue ensemble, exuding his signature charm. Nupur looks dapper in a pastel shirt paired with bottoms, while Ira showcases her style in a black dress adorned with white flower prints.

In another picture, Rani is seen striking poses with Ira. The duo's smiles and playful expressions are sure to delight their admirers.

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji's work front

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Genelia Deshmukh has joined the cast as the lead heroine. The film is being directed by RS Prasanna and is expected to release on Christmas 2024.

Furthermore, Aamir will also be backing Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more.

As for Rani Mukerji, the actress appeared in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway in 2023. Her performance in the film garnered significant acclaim from both audiences and critics. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next big-screen appearance.

