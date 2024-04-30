John Green Shares Secret To 18-Year Marriage Bliss With Sarah Urist

After nearly two decades of marriage, John Green and his wife, Sarah Urist Green, remain as strong as ever. During a screening of the film Turtle’s All the Way Down, based on John's novel of the same name, he shared openly about their enduring happiness together.

When questioned about the guiding principles of their relationship, John, aged 46, offered a straightforward response: “We just deeply care for each other,” he shares with PEOPLE, with Sarah by his side at the premiere.

John Green reflects on love and rivalry inspired by Philip Roth

The young adult author remembered a lesson about love from Philip Roth's novel The Human Stain. In the book, a character says, "It's not about owning the person; it's about having a contender in the room with you." Green explains that he and Sarah see each other as contenders in their relationship.

John and Sarah, who have two children, first met as teenagers at Indian Springs School. However, they only started dating later in life.

Hank adds that Sarah distinctly remembers John, even though they didn't talk much back then.

It took ten years to meet again after leaving the Alabama boarding school. Sarah, living in Chicago then, found out that her friend had dated John in the past.

Soon after reconnecting, they started emailing and then began dating in 2004. A year later, John proposed, and they got married in Alabama.

John Green breaks social media silence to promote wife's book You Are An Artist

The couple, who have been together for 18 years, prefers privacy, but John publicly supports Sarah on social media. He broke his Instagram silence in 2020 to promote her book, You Are An Artist.

"It's an intriguing book with creativity prompts from various artists," he wrote. "It's been comforting during fearful times, helping me focus while creating things for and with loved ones."

The couple has attended multiple red carpet events together, including premieres for film adaptations of John's books The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns.

After the 2014 premiere of TFIOS, John posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, saying, "So special to share this with the love of my life."

