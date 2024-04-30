Will Jeff Bridges Return To The Grid For Tron: Ares? Here's What Actor Has Revealed

With the pictures of Jared Leto suiting up for the third installment of the grand tale of the sci-fi adventure movie, now Jeff Bridges has spilled a few beans that might excite the moviegoers even more.

For those who are waiting to see Kevin Flynn in Tron again, read on as it might just halt your search.

Will Jeff Bridges appear in Tron: Ares?

Seems like the grid is a place Jeff Bridges can't just give up on. During one of his recent interviews, the 74-year-old actor said that he will reprise his role in Tron: Ares.

Talking on the Film Comment podcast, Bridges stated, “I’m heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third installment of the ‘Tron’ story.”

Further while talking about the new lead actor, Jared Leto, in the franchise, he stated, “I’ve admired his work,” and that he is “really anxious” to work alongside him.

Jeff Bridges plays the role of Kevin Flynn, and Clu in the sci-fi franchise. The first installment of the Tron franchise was out in 1982, with its second one, Tron: Legacy being released in 2010.

Jeff Bridges on Tron: Ares

“I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself. It was kind of bizarre,” he added.

Talking of the latest installment, the actor who was one the first to appear at the beginning of Marvel Cinematic Universe, in 2008’s Iron Man, stated that he believes Tron: Ares will have “even less AI stuff.”

He then went on to add that the production, this time is inclined towards more “practical sets.”

“There are beautiful sets that I’ve seen,” Bridges said.

Jeff Bridges has not yet revealed if he is playing the character Clu or Kevin Flynn.

Meanwhile, the cast of Tron: Ares doesn't include the actors from Tron: Legacy. So we won't have a look at the characters played by Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde in the 2010 film.

However, the latest cast still poses an epic roster. With Jared Leto playing the lead character, we will even see Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Hasan Minhaj, Cameron Monaghan as well as Sarah Desjardins in key roles.

