Black Clover Chapter 370 and 371 Out; Where to Read, Plot & More to Know

After the change of magazines and schedule for Black Clover, the manga chapters ceased to come out on a weekly basis. It was this week that the makers dropped not one, but two chapters one after the other. The news of the chapters' release brought interesting discourse to the forefront. Here is all you need to know about the latest two chapters, Black Clover Chapter 370 and Black Clover Chapter 371.

Black Clover Chapter 370 and 371: Where to Read

After making the readers wait for a long period of time, the makers of BC dropped two chapters one after the other. Both Chapters 370 and 371 are available to read on the official platform of Viz Media. As for the print, the chapters came out in Shuiesha's Jump GIGA. With this, the discussions around the chapters are now on all forums.

More Black Clover Chapter 370 and 371

The title of Black Clover Chapter 370 was 'Demolition Charge.' As for the next chapter, the title of the next one is known to be 'Indestructible Souls.' The first chapter brought the Crimson Lions to the battlefield. As this action piece takes place through the pages, it is seen that the Black Bulls are preparing to fight the Wizard King clones. The clash brought intense action to the pages, as the clones displayed immense power in the battle. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As for the next one, it is seen that Mereoleona unleashes a powerful spell, demonstrating her incredible strength. On the other side, Morris, the antagonist, faces defeat. Even her attacks were seen as formidable. However, the head-on proved to be tougher than expected. The discussion explores Mereoleona's transformation and the implications of her new abilities.

The ending of the chapter brought Mereoleona's transformation that scared not only the opponents but also her teammates. However, the full power of her transformation is yet to be seen in the storyline to come ahead. The future chapters will bring about her full potential to the pages.

As of the time of writing, the final release dates for the next chapter have not been revealed. That intel will be added to this section as they come.

It will be interesting to see what the next chapter holds in store for the readers. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: A New Dawn Anime Movie Confirms 2025 Premiere Window; DEETs INSIDE