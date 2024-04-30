'Being Ridiculous': Natalie Joy Calls Out Critics Of Her Wedding Look

Natalie Joy recently tied the knot with Nick Viall in a beautiful ceremony at her family’s expansive farm in Georgia. The wedding was a happy time for Natalie and Nick as they celebrated their love with family and their newborn daughter, River Rose.

However, amidst the joyous occasion, things turned sour when some of her followers decided to criticize her appearance. Despite the negativity, Natalie took to Instagram to address the critics and defend herself against their comments. Check out how Natalie clapped back at the critics.

Natalie defends her look

On Monday, April 29, Joy posted on her Instagram stories, saying, “Some of you all are actually being ridiculous with these comments. Yes, I’m breastfeeding so as the night went on my boobs got bigger.” Joy explained that because she is breastfeeding her daughter, her body might look different.

She also emphasized that she wasn't in pain and felt comfortable during the festivities, surrounded by her family. "I wasn't in pain, I just had big boobs. I was with people I consider my family, and nobody made it awkward, so let's not make it weird."

Despite the negativity, Joy focused on the positive aspects of her wedding weekend.

Natalie and Nick’s beautiful wedding alongside their daughter River Rose

Joy who is 25 years old, welcomed her daughter River Rose with her husband Nick Viall, who is 43 in February. And, the couple got married on Saturday, April 27 at her family’s beautiful 300-acre farm in Georgia. Some of Viall’s friends from a TV show called Bachelor Nation also came.

Viall was wearing a tuxedo and holding their baby daughter, who wore a cute lacy pink dress and bonnet. And Joy wore a special wedding dress made by Macye Wysner from Cinq.

Amidst their wedding pictures, Joy and Viall shared plane selfies as they were all set to go on their honeymoon.

Natalie and Nick’s relationship timeline

After their recent wedding, let’s take a look back at the love story of Nick Viall and Natalie Joy. Nick Vaill, known for his appearances on The Bachelor and other reality TV shows, found love with Natalie Joy, who is 18 years younger than him. Their relationship began in 2019, but it wasn’t until 2020 that things started to heat up.

Nick once admitted that Natalie made the first move by sliding into his Instagram DMs and from there they were inseparable. They became inseparable with Natalie practically living at Nick’s house. In 2023, they took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. Throughout their relationship they’ve been open about their love for each other, often sharing sweet moments on social media.

Their bond became stronger after they welcomed their daughter River Rose in February 2024. And soon after that, they tied the knot in Georgia, with River by their side.

