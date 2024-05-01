Why Does Willie Nelson Celebrate Two Different Birthdays Every Year? Reason Explored As Music Legend Turns 91

At age 90 and with more than seven decades of music under his belt, Willie Nelson fans have multiple reasons to celebrate with him on any day he wants to but there are actually two specific days each year when he accepts birthday wishes.

Known for Billboard hits, including On the Road Again, as well as his work with Waylon Jennings, Ray Charles. The music legend was born on April 29, 1933, but he doesn't limit himself to just one birthday celebration per year.

So, for fans eager to celebrate his 91st birthday this week and unsure of which day to do so, they can thank both the timing of his birth and an apparent mix-up at a county courthouse in 1933. If you are curious as to why the musician celebrates his birthday twice a year.

Why does Willie Nelson celebrate his birthday twice every year?

As Nelson explained on his SiriusXM radio show in 2018, he celebrates his birthday on both April 29 and April 30 every year, thanks to how his birth was registered back in 1933 in Abbott, Texas.

Nelson explained that although he was born before midnight on the 29th, his birth wasn't registered in the county courthouse until the next day, the 30th.

As a result, his official birth date was recorded as the 30th and he celebrates both days and enjoys himself.

While Nelson is marking a milestone 91 years on earth this week, last year's 90th celebration was one to remember.

In 2023, several of Nelson's closest pals attended Blackbird Presents' Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, at the Hollywood Bowl. A celebration of the country star's nine decades of life was held, with Kris Kristofferson, Sheryl Crow, George Strait, and Miranda Lambert among the attendees.

A little bit about Willie Nelson's career and legacy

With catchy songs and a unique performance style, Nelson has become an evergreen artist to cherish today.

Throughout his excellent career trajectory, he has achieved an impressive milestone by securing 20 No. 1 hits on the prestigious Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Nelson also penned hit songs for other artists like Night Life, Hello Walls, Crazy, Family Bible, and Funny How Time Slips Away.

Furthermore, the musician earned his first top 10 country hits as an artist in the 1960s with Touch Me and Willingly, but it was 1975’s Red Headed Stranger that was actually Nelson's mainstream breakthrough. Followed by the album Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain, which earned him his first Grammy award and his first No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart.

The musician was also named the inaugural honoree of the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. His legacy shines through his years of hard work, perseverance and dedication over the years.

