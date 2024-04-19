As a breakaway from Park City, Utah, the Sundance Institute announced Wednesday it is exploring potential new host cities for the annual Sundance Film Festival beginning in 2027. Park City, which has hosted the yearly event since 1981, will host the 2025 and 2026 festivals. With its current contract expiring in 2027, Park City has been asked to reconsider where the festival will take place next.

What’s the Buzz Surrounding Sundance Exiting Park City, Utah?

“We are at a unique time for our Festival and our global film community, and as our contract is up for renewal, this exploration allows us to thoughtfully consider how we can continue to serve our community sustainably while maintaining the essence of the Festival experience,” according to Eugene Hernandez, Sundance Film Festival and public programming director.

The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most notable events in Utah, which is generally not a destination for Hollywood's rich and famous unless they're hitting the slopes. It is not unusual for Park City residents and visitors from out of town to catch a glimpse of celebrities or catch the latest Oscar-buzz films before they are released to the general public. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Earlier this week, Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Park City Mayor Nann Worel announced their intentions to keep the festival in the Beehive State. Worel said, "We value our partnership with Sundance and we want the Festival to remain here for another 40 years."

Advertisement

No Specifics Have Been Mentioned for the New Sundance Host City Yet

When Sundance moves from Park City, it's unclear what it hopes to find in a potential new host city. Comment on why it is considering a move or whether potential new hosts have already applied were declined. Nevertheless, Sundance received more than 17,000 entries from 153 countries for its 2024 festival.

The institute, however, outlined its selection process which involves multiple stages. A special committee within Sundance will gather and share information with interested host cities from April 17 to May 1. Announcing of the final selections will take place in late 2024 or early 2025 based on submissions and proposals, the institute says. Submissions will begin in May and close on June 21. Final decisions on potential new host cities will be made by a committee that includes Robert Redford's daughter Amy Redford.

A Sundance spokesperson clarified that this does not mean they are moving or have made a decision to move. “This includes Utah, given the Festival’s long-standing relationship, and we absolutely encourage them to be a part of this process with us.”

ALSO READ: 15 Best Movies of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival