'Very Tense And Emotional': Kirsten Dunst Talks About Her Civil War Scene With Husband Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst Dunst had an ‘immersive experience’ while shooting with her husband in Civil War!

Civil War is an upcoming dystopian fiction film featuring Dunst and Nick Offerman, among others. The Spider-Man star’s husband, Jesse Plemons, makes a cameo in the film for a “very intense” scene. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress talks about her experience of shooting that particular scene.

Dunst calls THIS civil war scene the craziest thing

The Academy Award-nominated actress plays a photojournalist named Lee, who is documenting the events of the modern civil war in America. Plemmons plays a soldier who stops and questions Lee and her colleagues as they make their way through the country.

Talking about the scene, Dunst called it “one of the craziest things she’s ever seen”.

“When we rolled up to set, it was just very, very tense and emotional for everybody filming that scene," she added.

She explained how her husband did a favor by taking up the challenging role. "He did a favor for us because that is a really disturbing role to play, so it's not like he was jumping at the chance to play the role," she told the outlet. Dunst and Plemmons have been married since 2022.

This isn’t the first professional collaboration for the couple

Civil War is the third collaborative project after Fargo and Power of The Dog, which earned them both nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. In fact, they fell in love on the sets!

The actress recalled rehearsing for the scene with the Killers of the Flower Moon actor. Meanwhile, her co-stars Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura and Stephen McKinley Henderson were filming another scene.

Talking about the heated on-screen confrontation, Dunst said, "We shot it for two days straight," she said, noting that the scene "was very intense." More so, as the filmmaker Alex Garland chose to take close-up shots of the scene.

"He sort of did it in a nontraditional way to make sure that he wasn't breaking up the momentum, and he didn't do traditional close-ups where you had crews stepping in," Dunst said.

"So it almost felt really immersive. The whole movie [does] but [especially] that scene in particular," she added.

Why did Dunst and Plemmons never interact on sets?

Despite working on multiple projects together, Dunst and Plemons, who share three children, Ennis, 5, and James, 3, never interact on sets.

The Jumanji actress explained to Marie Claire, "Because we fell in love on a set, we fell in love creatively first. I think we'll always come back to that, in a very not-involving-our-real-life way," she said. "And also, listen, we don't talk to each other on set. I left him alone, he left me alone," Dunst quipped.

The movie will hit the theatres on April 12