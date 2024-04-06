What Did Prince Andrew Tell Photographer Mark Harrison After His Infamous Newsnight Interview? Find Out Amid Release Of Scoop

Prince Andrew reportedly made a six-word remark to a photographer after his infamous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

Photographer Mark Harrison was present at Buckingham Palace for the said interview, and on Thursday, April 4, a day before the release of Netflix's Scoop (which depicts Emily's famous 2019 interview with the royal), shared his experience of getting to witness Prince Andrew’s interview, with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on the U.K.'s This Morning.

Speaking of his experience on the British daytime program, Mark recalled Prince Andrew saying, “I think that went really well,” after the interview wrapped.

Dermot, one of the aforementioned interviewers on This Morning, then asked the photographer for his impression of the interview, to which he responded;

‘I was blown away by it’ — Newsnight photographer accounts Prince Andrew’s notorious 2019 interview experience

According to the Express, when Dermot asked Mark about his impression of the interview, the photographer replied, “I was blown away by it," before adding, “As the viewer would have been seeing it live, I think there were key moments that everybody knows about the sweating and Pizza Express all of these moments.”

Mark then went on to recall himself standing outside Buckingham Palace on the day of the interview, thinking to himself, “I don't know what I'm going to do, I don't know why I'm going there and I mosey up having received a text.”

When Dermot asked if Mark tried to guess which Royal he was seeking, the photographer confessed, “I couldn't think of any story at that time which was really important and worthy of Newsnight because that means it was serious.”

He continued, “We go up in a lift, we suddenly appear in the big marble hallway that you can see in the photographs, and I just had to interrupt her [not clear who] and just say, 'I’m really sorry, but I don't know why I'm here. I have no idea why I'm here'.”

And this is when Mark Harrison first learned about his job for the day.

'Shoot come what may' - Mark Harrison recounts the instructions he received before the momentous BBC interview

After figuring out the reason for his visit, Mark shared that he was instructed “To shoot come what may.”

“They [the crew] said, ‘Don’t stop filming whatever you do, we will keep filming and there is a chance that Prince Andrew may walk, we don't know what is going to happen’.”

Mark replied, “I just say well, ‘Let's shoot some stuff before just in case it all goes belly up and if we get a chance we'll do it at the end’ and that's what we did.”

Scoop, starring Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew, is now streaming on Netflix.

