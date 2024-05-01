Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Drew Barrymore's talk show, where Barrymore jokingly suggested that Harris become a motherly figure, calling her Mamala of the country.

While Harris chuckled in response, the exchange drew criticism on social media, with some finding it inappropriate for Harris to be labeled as a maternal figure for the nation.

Drew Barrymore gets tolled for asking Kamala Harris to be Mamala of the country

During a recent episode on April 29, 2024; on The Drew Barrymore Show, the conversation shifted away from politics towards family matters, with both Harris and Barrymore sharing anecdotes about their blended families.

Harris, avoiding the term "step-parent" due to negative connotations, affectionately referred to herself as Mamala to her husband's children, inspired by Disney's portrayal of step-parents. She said, "I love Disney. However, Disney kind of messed that up for a lot of us over the years — you know, the evil step-parent," she said. "Their word for me is Mamala."

As the discussion circled back, Drew Barrymore playfully encouraged Harris to embrace the role of "Mamala" for the entire country, saying, “I keep thinking in my head that we all need a mom. I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now,” she added, “But in our country, we need you to be Momala of the country.”

Expressing her belief that everyone could benefit from a motherly figure, Barrymore affectionately urged Harris to step into that role on a national scale. Despite the lighthearted moment, Harris just said, "Yeah," and appeared somewhat uneasy as Barrymore grasped her hands, signaling the weight of the suggestion.

Some commentators mocked the suggestion, with one calling it "gaslighting" and another comparing it to seeking surrogate parents rather than leaders. Others described the exchange as cringe-worthy and questioned its relevance in serious discussions.

During the conversation, Harris also emphasized the importance of holding onto personal power and being intentional about understanding one's abilities.

However, the focus shifted to comments about Harris's laughter, which has previously sparked attention in discussions about serious issues like the border crisis and female leadership. Harris said, "You were asking me earlier about what it means to be like the first woman, and you know, it's funny because people still gotta get used to this, right?"

The Drew Barrymore Show is available to watch on weekends on CBS.

