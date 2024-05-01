Top 9 Kannada Thriller Movies: Kiccha Sudeep starrer Hubbali to RangiTaranga

Kannada thriller movies have always provided an essence of complete thrill, filled with twists, turns, and a massive revelation in their climax. Such movies also dare to provide a proper sense of thrill in the viewer's mind, and that's how a perfect thriller is created.

So, without any further ado, let’s shed light on the Top nine Kannada Thriller Movies.

Top 9 Kannada Thriller Movies

Accident (2008)

Cast- Rekha Vedavyas, Pooja Gandhi, Thilak Shekar and Mohan

Where to Watch- Zee5

Ratings- 7.4

The film revolves around a radio jockey and his wife, who is a school teacher by profession. Later, finds out about the mysterious death of her wife and co-worker due to an accident, which comes around an exciting investigation part. One of the most-watched thriller movies in the Kannada industry.

Lucia (2013)

Cast- Pawan Kumar, Sathish, Sruthi Hariharan, and Achyuth Kumar, and Rishab Shetty

Where to Watch- Sun NXT

Ratings- 8.3

Watch Lucia trailer

One of the most terrific approaches made by Kannada Cinema. The film revolves around a person kidnapped for extortion money in dreams. But, later, he finds out that he and his friends are now chased by the same set of people from their weird, dreamy sequence.

The Kannada suspense thriller played a huge role in Rishab Shetty’s career for his strong portrayal.

Shhh (1993)

Cast- Suresh Hebilkar, Bank Janardhan, Micheal Madhu, and others

Where to Watch- Jio Cinemas

Ratings- 8.6

See Shhh poster

This supernatural Kannada thriller follows the story of Kashinath, who leads a shooting crew to a haunting home owned by Nagraj Rao. Nagraj's daughter pulls pranks on the staff, and Kumar falls in love with her. After this, a series of many unfortunate events happen to them that later carry forward the storyline.

Hubbali (2006)

Cast- Kiccha Sudeep, Rakshita, Srinivas Prabhu, Sadhu Kokila, and Bullet Prakash

Where to Watch- Prime Video

Ratings- 6.0

Watch Hubbali poster

The mystery thriller film's plot revolves around an unidentified person who is severely hurt but is rescued by a retired army soldier and his daughter. He steadily heals but loses his memories. The last portion concentrates on numerous revelations, constituting an essential element of the tale. It is probably one of the best Kannada movies available on Prime.

Kshana Kshana (2007)

Cast- Vishnuvardhan, Prema, Kishore Kumar G, and Ashutosh Rana

Where to Watch- Sun NXT

Ratings- 6.3

Watch Kshana Kshana song

The plot revolves around Samarth, who returns to India and works as a bodyguard for the famous actress Maya. Later, she gains confidence but has a hidden objective based on a history of cold-blooded revenge.

Masterpiece (2015)

Cast- Rocking Star Yash, Shanvi Srivastava, Suhasini, Chikkanna, and Achyuth Kumar

Where to Watch- Sun NXT

Ratings- 6.2

Watch Masterpiece trailer

This Kannada thriller movie includes all the massy elements that will make you whistle. The plot revolves around Yuva, played by Yash, who turns into a local gangster despite her mother's wishes and later regrets his decision.

However, his life changes when he unintentionally confronts a violent drug boss, which gets him into problems.

Prathyartha (1999)

Cast- Kiccha Sudeep, Raghuvaran, Ramesh Aravind, and Shriram

Where to Watch- Sun NXT

Ratings- 8.0

This Kannada crime movie revolves around Akshay, a businessman who sacrifices his conscience when he is compelled to murder the nation's home minister to protect his son, Nitin, played by Kiccha Sudeep.

This retro suspense movie from the Kannada industry surely deserves your time.

Sparsha (2000)

Cast- Kiccha Sudeep, Sparsha Rekha, Sudha Rani, and Naveen Mayur

Where to Watch- YouTube

Ratings- 7.6

Watch Sparsha movie song

The plot revolves around Sudeep, who accidentally knocks Radha down on the train tracks. Unfortunately, she loses her leg. Later, Sudee offers to marry her without telling her the actual reason behind the marriage proposal.

This is one of those kinds of Kannada suspense movies that is entirely driven by an exciting storyline.

RangiTaranga (2015)

Cast- Nirup Bhandari, Anup Bhandari, Radhika Narayan, Sai Kumar, and Avantika Shetty

Where to Watch- Sun NXT

Ratings- 8.1

Watch RangiTaranga official trailer

Undeniably, it is one of the most riveting Kannada thriller movies ever made. The plot centers around mysterious events that begin to unfold after reclusive novelist Gautam and his wife Indu move back to her ancestral village, followed by a journalist.

These cult classic Kannada thriller movies are totally worth your time and can be easily watched with friends and family.

