5 most shocking names on Jeffrey Epstein list so far

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

The case of late financier Jeffrey Epstein has been unveiled, revealing documents involving prominent individuals with connections to the sex offender. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and British Prince Andrew were expected to appear in the court documents. However, new names have been unveiled, indicating connections with Epstein, although not necessarily accused of any crime.

Johanna Sjoberg, a witness to Epstein's crimes, revealed that the late financier would discuss significant individuals he knew and spoke to. Sjoberg's testimony, unsealed from the 2015 defamation case between victim Virginia Giuffre and Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, revealed that the financier bragged about phone calls with Hollywood actors.

Here are 5 most shocking Hollywood stars named on Jeffrey Epstein's list so far

Donald Trump

Donald Trump flew multiple times on the private jet of Jeffrey Epstein. During the 1990s, both Trump and Epstein were socially acquainted in Palm Beach and allegedly once hung out at a Mar-a Lago calendar girl party with 28 girls. However, later, Trump claimed that they had a falling out. He also once stated that he was not a fan of Epstein. Johanna Sjoberg's testimony in the unsealed documents revealed that Epstein also once visited Trump's casino.

"Great, we'll call up Trump, and we'll go to—I don't recall the name of the casino, but—we'll go to the casino," Sjoberg said about Epstein's conversation while flying on his private jet from Palm Beach to Atlantic City.

Bill Clinton

Ex-President Bill Clinton was also named and linked to activities that were deemed to be very controversial. According to Sjoberg's testimony, Epstein once told her that the former president liked young girls. Virginia Giuffre's unpublished memoir, quoted in court papers, claimed that Clinton was an attendee without his wife at one of Epstein's parties on his island. At that party, he reportedly displayed his provocative cheeky side.

"This wasn't a big party as such, only a few of us were eating at the diner table," Giuffre said. "There was Jeffrey at the head of it all, as always. On the left side was Emmy, Ghislaine, and I, and sitting across the table from us was Bill with two lovely girls who were visiting from New York." She added, "Teasing the girls on either side of him with playful pokes and brassy comments, there was no modesty between any of them."

Michael Jackson

King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was one of the names revealed by Sjoberg in her deposition. She claimed that she encountered Jackson in Epstein's Palm Beach home. "Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey?" she was asked. "I met Michael Jackson at [Epstein's] house in Palm Beach," Sjoberg responded. She was then asked if she ever "massaged" Jackson to which she replied, "I did not."

Brad Edwards, a lawyer who battled Epstein and his colleagues for years, detailed Jackson's visit in his 2020 book. As per the Daily Beast, he wrote, "For a young woman like Johanna, the fact that there were stars who were friends with Jeffrey and Ghislaine was an attractive bonus of the job." He added, "Even the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, had been enough of an Epstein acquaintance to pay him a visit in Palm Beach while Johanna was working there."

Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and the case was later settled privately for an alleged $14 million without an admission of liability. Despite the existence of pictures showing him with Giuffre during her teen years, the prince has consistently maintained his innocence. Additionally, Sjoberg also accused the prince of groping her while taking a photo with him, Maxwell, and Giuffre at Epstein's Mansion in New York.

"They decided to take a picture with it, in which Virginia and Andrew sat on a couch," Sjoberg said as part of her testimony in Giuffre vs. Maxwell (2015). "They put the puppet on Virginia's lap, and I sat on Andrew's lap, and they put the puppet's hand on Virginia's breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo."

Leonardo DiCaprio

Bruce Willis, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cate Blanchett are just a few celebrities whom Epstein enjoyed boasting about knowing, even though the documents offered no evidence that the actors also knew him. Sjoberg stated in her deposition that Epstein would talk about having phone conversations with these stars. She also claimed in her deposition that it was Epstein name-dropping the stars and that she would have remembered if she had ever encountered any of them.

"I saw one press report that said you had met Cate Blanchett or Leonardo DiCaprio?" Ghislane Maxwell's lawyer asked Sjoberg. She responded, "I did not meet them, no … When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging [Epstein], and he would get off—he would be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, 'Oh, that was Leonardo,' or, 'That was Cate Blanchett,' or Bruce Willis. That kind of thing."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

