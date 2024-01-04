Shocking details about Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew come out as Jeffery Epstein's list is revealed: Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse



The first batch of the much anticipated Jeffrey Epstein list has been unsealed and the documents name notable figures like former US Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew of the UK, Michael Jackson, and more.

The disclosed file not only names the people involved with the disgraced pedophile, but it goes on to explain in detail the nature of the alliance the said people had with Epstein.

Epstein’s list is reported to have around 200 names of people who had any tangential association with Jeffrey Epstein.

While the newly disclosed list acquitted Donald Trump of having any association with Epstein, it is sure to cause trouble for Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of the UK. Scroll to know why we say so.

Bill Clinton is named multiple times on the first installment of Jeffrey Epstein's list

Former President Bill Clinton must give his publicists a heads up for they will have to spend the next few days giving clarifications about the former president’s alliance with the now dead sex offender.

In the first batch of Epstein's list, Bill Clinton’s name occurs multiple times. On one such accord, one of Epstein’s many sexual abuse victims, Johanna Sjöberg recalls an interaction with her offender. A disposition given by Johanna revealed, “Jeffrey told her Clinton likes them [girls] young.”

Bill Clinton had dusted himself off of any involvement with Jeffrey Epsetin’s crimes in 2019. A spokesman for the ex-president said, “He knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to.” He also noted that the duo had “not spoken to each other in over a decade.”

Ms Sjöberg in her disposition reveals she did not know that Epstein and Clinton were friends until she read about them in an article.

“I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together.”

Bill Clinton has not yet responded to the mentions of his name in the notorious Epstein’s list.

Epstein’s list details Prince Andrew’s explicit activities with a minor

In the documents, Epstein is accused of forcing a minor to have sex with Prince Andrew in London, New York as well as his private island.

The documents note that Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 to “give the Prince [Andrew] whatever he demanded.” She was also asked to “report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse.”

Johanna Sjôberg who testified about Bill Clinton’s association with Epstein provides inputs about Prince Andrew as well. She talks about a social gathering she attended together with Virginia Giuffre. For the unversed, Giuffre brought in a defamation lawsuit in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s then-girlfriend, and partner in crime. It is this lawsuit that is being credited for Epstein’s list being disclosed. Prince Andrew also settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Giuffre where she accused him of having sex with her when she was a minor.

In the social gathering that Johanna Sjöberg recalls attending with Giuffre, she accuses Prince Andrew of placing a hand on her breast as they pose for a photo. How Prince Andrew defends the fresh claims against him only time will tell.

Judge Loretta Preska had allowed anyone affected by the disclosing of the sealed Epstein’s list to file an objection till January 1 following which the documents were to be made public.

Epstein’s list which was kept tightly under wraps for years was released on January 3.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

