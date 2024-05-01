That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 5: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More

The next episode in line for the third season is TenSura is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 5. While Rimuru was engaged in a lot of discourse in the last outing, it is expected that some action will play out on the screens this time. Without any further ado, here is all you need to know about the next outing.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 5: Release date and where to watch

The final release date for That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 5 will be May 5, 2024. All the episodes of the anime are available to watch on the official pages of Crunchyroll. Any changes with the date and time shall be added to this section as they come.

What to expect next?

The title of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 5 will be 'Two Sides Meeting.' One of the meetings that we already know about is the one between Hinata and the Western Holy Empire. On the other end, the biggest concern for Rimuru is to find out the masterminds behind the recent attacks.

While Diablo thinks that there must be a mole in their own team, the real orchestrators of these attacks still live outside. Thus, it will be interesting to see what the investigation looks like in the episode to come ahead.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 5: Previous episode recap

The title of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 4 was 'Everyone Has a Part to Play.' This episode starts right after Rimuru gets the intel that the common people are under the threat of a dangerous monster. Vesta and Kaijin assure him that they are covering the borders with anti-magic barriers. It is also revealed that Veldora was planning to unleash his aura.

Amid this chaos, Diablo gives a reality check to Rimuru, saying that he would not be able to contain his aura for a long period of time. Thus, he would have to do something about this. In another scene, fans see that Rimuru was wondering who could have been the orchestrator behind Falmuth's attack. It was Diablo's guess that a merchant must be helping these masterminds.

The final act of the episode brings Hinata's meeting with the Western Holy Empire to the limelight. At last, all the relevant updates will be added to this section as they come.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

