Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton has a surprising cameo in Netflix's Scoop, a film about Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview. The scene takes an unexpected turn, bringing back a report on the royal's vast teddy bear collection.

In the April 5 release, 23-year-old Threapleton starred alongside Rufus Sewell as the Duke of York in a scene where she played a palace maid arranging teddy bears in his bedroom. The scene depicts Prince Andrew reacting to a news report about Jeffrey Epstein's arrest on sex trafficking charges in 2019 before scolding the maid as she organizes the plush toys on his bed.

"How many times?" he shouted while the housekeeper hurried to apologize — her uniform adorned with the royal cypher ER during Queen Elizabeth's reign.

"Where does he go? Simple question. A hint? He's a marsupial," Sewell, portraying Prince Andrew, remarked while holding a stuffed kangaroo. "Roo, like Kanga? Combine them, what do you get?"

"Roo kanga?" Threapleton proposed on screen, leading the Duke of York to dismiss her with an order to go away.

Prince Andrew's maid claims 72 teddy bears arrangement

The scene echoed a claim made by Prince Andrew's former maid in a 2022 interview with The Sun. Charlotte Briggs, who worked at Buckingham Palace in the 1990s, stated that her duties included carefully arranging Prince Andrew's collection of 72 teddy bears on his bed and around his room.

"As soon as I started, I was briefed about the teddy bears, and it was emphasized how he preferred them," she shared with the outlet. "I even had a day of training. Everything had to be perfect. It was quite unusual."

Briggs mentioned 72 teddy bears from various countries, many wearing sailor outfits, a detail reflected in Scoop.

Scoop draws inspiration from Sam McAlister's memoir, which depicts his efforts to secure an interview with the Duke of York for BBC Newsnight. Negotiations with the palace began focusing on Prince Andrew's charity work. Still, they intensified after Jeffrey Epstein's arrest in 2019, leading Prince Andrew to address his ties with the disgraced financier.

Mia Threapleton's rising acting career: From The Buccaneers to I Am Ruth

Even though Mia is now an adult, Winslet still cherishes spending time with her. In 2021, she took a break from work to focus on her children, including her sons Joe and Bear.

"I took a break last year to be with my family and recover from Mare of Easttown," she shared with Variety. "It was nice to have a bit of a reset."

Mia's acting career is on the rise. She appeared in The Buccaneers, Dangerous Liaisons and had the opportunity to work with her mom in I Am Ruth.

