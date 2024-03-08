Who Is Ariana Grande’s We Can’t Be Friends About? Fans Share Theories Amid Release Of Her Album Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande's latest single from the "Eternal Sunshine" album, We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), has fans speculating about its theme. With lyrics hinting at longing and uncertainty, social media is buzzing with theories about who the song might be addressing. Grande is known for addressing her love life and struggles through her lyrics and fans cannot wait to know more about it. While some fans think that the song might not be about one specific person, the music video teaser trailer provides a clue. Let's take a moment and explore some trending fan theories surrounding the theme of the song below.

Who could the song be about?

Fans speculate that Ariana Grande's ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, could be the subject of her song, given their separation in July 2023. Others suggest her current boyfriend, Ethan Slater, as a possibility, considering what the lyrics are about. it seems like she was waiting for love, possibly reflecting her feelings before their relationship began. Let's explore some fan tweets that seem to be currently trending

In the end, we don't know for sure who Ariana Grande's song is about. Fans love guessing and it seems like the song is already a hit, but only Ariana knows the real story behind her lyrics. It's part of what makes her music so intriguing. Fans will keep talking about it until they get more clues from Ariana herself. Grande's seventh album, titled Eternal Sunshine', is coming out on March 8, 2024. Stay tuned!