What Is Ariana Grande's Dating History? Find Out Everything About Her Past And Present Partners

Ariana Grande’s dating history is quite glam, as the actress was in relationships with the A-listers of the industry. From going public with Graham Philips to marrying Dalton Gomez, the fans have been all in for Grande’s love life. Here’s a look at the list of men Just Like Magic singer has dated over her years in the industry. From dainty love affairs to hurtful breakups and a divorce, the actress has yet again found herself happy with her new boyfriend. Find out who it is.

Graham Phillips

Ariana Grande’s first public relationship after gaining fame was with Graham Phillips. The couple started dating in 2008 after meeting on the sets of a Broadway play. The duo sat down and wrote a love song together, Stick Around. The duo were clicked kissing each other on the sets, and that confirmed the relationship. After dating for almost three years, Grande and Phillips parted ways in December 2011.

Jai Brooks

Ariana Grande dated Jai Brooks for two years, from 2012 to 2014. The duo met online and connected instantly. The actress seemed happy in the relationship until they broke up in 2014. Soon after their breakup, Brooks claimed that Grande cheated on him. He posted a long note that read, "Yes, I was cheated on. Yes, it does suck. Yes, I was left for another man. Once you are cheated on, you should never go back, and I did because I wasn't ready to give up on love and something that was everything to me."

Nathan Sykes

Ariana Grande had a crush on Nathan Sykes for a long time. She first saw Sykes on a red carpet at an award ceremony and started gushing about him. The Wicked star collaborated with the British singer in a music video for Almost Is Never Enough. Soon the duo started dating, but ended the relationship in just five months of getting in. The reason for the breakup was stated to be distance.

Big Sean

The longtime friends, Big Sean and Ariana Grande, began dating in mid 2014, after collaborating on one of Grande’s singles, Right There. The duo were seen kissing in a movie theater and later clicked ringing in the new year’s. However, their love story did not get a happy ending as the couple broke up in 2015. In a joint statement that the rapper and the singer released, they stated that they "care deeply for each other and remain close friends."

Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande was involved with a background dancer, Ricky Alvarez, in 2015. While the couple were very tight lipped about their romance, the actress addressed her dating life in an interview with Billboard for her cover story. She said, “We’re happy. I’m a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that’s all anyone cares to know. The end.” Grande composed the song Moonlight for Alvarez. The singer’s friend, Victoria Monet, shared that Alvarez is a great guy. She revealed, “He waited to kiss her for a long time, and she was really impressed. He’s such a gentleman, and the song is a great little bookmark of the start of their relationship.” The duo parted ways in 2016.

Mac Miller

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande collaborated on a song in 2013 and later in 2016. They went public with their relationship in 2016. The singer confirmed her relationship via Instagram, where she posted a picture of the couple hugging on the floor with the caption, "babbyyyy.” However, in May 2018, Grande broke up with Miller, with the reason being unknown.

Pete Davidson

After her breakup with Miller, Ariana Grande dated Pete Davidson. The couple made it official on social media by posting their pictures in the Harry Potter themed robes. Davidson also shared a picture of his new neckline tattoo, which was about the Don’t Look Up actress. The two split in 2018. A source close to them shared that it was all happening way too soon.

Mikey Foster

Mikey Foster and Ariana Grande collaborated on a track, Boyfriend, after which the fans were curious about the two dating each other. The music video also had the two kissing on screen. While the relationship lasted for nine months, an insider revealed, “Ariana and Mikey were a fling that was fun, but it wasn’t ever going to lead into something super serious. Ariana really liked Mikey, but she wasn’t head over heels over him.”

Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started dating in March 2020. Gomez is into the real estate business, and the two got engaged a few months later. Ariana and Dalton got married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony with their family and friends present. "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," a member of Grande’s management team confirmed. Within two years of the marriage, the duo filed for divorce in 2023.

Ethan Slater

