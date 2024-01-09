Who is Justine Triet? Exploring first-time Golden Globe winner's life, career

The 2024 Golden Globes took place yesterday, January 7, and several incredible winners clinched the titles on their first nominations. One of them was Justine Triet, the French director whose movie Anatomy of a Fall won the Best Non-English-Language Film award. Further, she and her partner Arthur Harari claimed the Best Screenplay award for the same.

Here is everything you need to know about the win and Justine Triet's other work.

Who is Justine Triet? Life and works

The 45-year-old French director grew up in Paris. Initially wanting to be a painter, she went to Paris's École des Beaux-Arts while working as a theater usher. Justine reinvented her interests after watching a few great documentaries. She was so inspired, in fact, that she started making political documentaries herself.

The filmmaker's first fiction as a director was Age of Panic (La Bataille de Solférino), set against the 2012 presidential elections in France. She used some footage from her documentaries in the movie. Justine then made two more movies: In Bed with Victoria, a sex comedy, and Sibyl, a comedy drama. In Bed with Victoria was nominated for two Cēsar Awards, while Sibyl was nominated for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

Her more recent work is Anatomy of a Fall, whose screenplay she co-wrote with her partner Arthur Harari, with whom she has two kids. Harari also collaborated with her on Sibyl. After winning the prestigious Palme d'Or for Anatomy of a Fall, Justine revealed in an interview with The Guardian that she felt she was not welcomed by the French cinema. She said, "I didn't feel that French cinema particularly wanted me around, I felt all the places were already taken". Justine Triet is only the third woman director to win the Palme d'Or.

Anatomy of a Fall and Golden Globes

Anatomy of a Fall was her fourth fiction feature film and undoubtedly one of her best. But even with just four movies, she has proved to be an extremely capable director who can handle almost any genre with grace and style. One of the other main features of Justine's movies is that they always have very strong and motivated female characters at the center of the narrative.

Anatomy of a Fall is the same. It tells the story of Sandra Voyter, whose husband, Samuel Maleski, dies from a fatal fall from the third floor of their house. But their blind son gives a conflicting account of what he heard. That, coupled with the mysterious circumstances regarding Samuel's death, prompts an indictment against Sandra. In the movie, Sandra is shown to be a bisexual woman who is accused of infidelity, and the accusation turns out to be true.

Even as a courtroom drama, the film is woven like a thriller and progresses like one, too. The film won not only a Palme d'Or but also two Golden Globes. It won in two categories- Best Screenplay and Best Non-English-language Film. But it was nominated in two more categories -Best Actress and Best Motion Picture- Drama.

While accepting the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, Justine Triet made a speech. She said how she and her partner were cooped up inside their apartment during the pandemic while writing the screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall, and "strangely nobody died," she joked.

Justine Triet's heartfelt and funny speech also included her feelings of insecurity that nobody would want to see the film because it was too dark with all the morbid themes and occurrences. But she was thankful to her partner and the audience for encouraging her to do what she loves and helping her make this masterpiece.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anatomy of a Fall springs a surprise at the 2024 Golden Globes; upsets Barbie and more to clinch two big accolades of the night