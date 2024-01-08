Anatomy of a Fall springs a surprise at the 2024 Golden Globes; upsets Barbie and more to clinch two big accolades of the night

Anatomy of a Fall continues to be the award-show favorite. After clinching the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, Justine Triet’s French courtroom drama saw a big night at the 81st Golden Globes Awards.

The film was up for Best Picture in the Non-English Language category and the Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) category. It clinched both awards by outperforming the likes of Barbie, Oppenheimer, and more.

The Anatomy of a Fall is a psychological thriller

Writer Justine Triet with co-writer Arthur Harari scripted the French psychological thriller during the pandemic.

While accepting the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), Triet started, “We spent our days writing the screenplay to Anatomy of a Fall, stuck in our apartment and strangely no one died.” The French masterpiece was up against Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Celine Song’s Past Lives, and more.

As for the Best Picture in the Non-English Language category, it competed against movies from Italy (Io Capitano), Spain (Society of the Snow), the UK (The Zone of Interest), Finland (Fallen Leaves) and the USA (Past Lives).

Anatomy of a Fall has not been submitted to the Oscars

Anatomy of a Fall stars Sandra Hüller in the lead role as she navigates to clear herself of accusations of murdering her husband.

The Cannes and Golden Globe winner, however, will not be contending for the Best Picture award at the prestigious Oscars as France went with The Taste of Things as its official submission in the category. Was it a mistake? Only time will tell.

